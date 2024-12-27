42°F
Lady Eagles take two of three in tourney

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City senior Sophia Muelrath pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County in a 48-41 victory on Dec. 20.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 26, 2024 - 5:32 pm
 

Continuing their hot start to the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament over the weekend to advance to 7-3 on the season.

Falling to rival Moapa Valley in the opening game, the Eagles rebounded nicely with victories over Lincoln Country, Green Valley and Southeast Career Technical Academy.

“Besides the opening first and third quarter against Moapa, we played our best basketball of the season,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We earned a signature win against a scrappy and physical Lincoln team. I’m very proud of the girls for their second-place finish.”

Defeating Lincoln County 48-41 on Dec. 20, Sophia Muelrath scored a game-high 17 points with eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Mackenzie Martorano added 14 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

Kyra Stevens added 11 points with 10 rebounds, giving the Eagles a consistent third option.

Experiencing some dramatics in a 30-28 victory over Green Valley on Dec. 21, Martorano scored the game-winning basket on a layup with :12 seconds remaining to put the Eagles ahead.

A force for the Eagles, Martorano scored 12 points with 15 rebounds, while Muelrath added seven points and 10 rebounds.

“Our girls believe they can win close games and I contribute this to mental toughness and having the mindset to move on to the next play,” Bradshaw said. “Against Green Valley, we executed our out-of-bounds play to perfection, giving Makenzie an open layup to win the game.”

Against Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 21 in a 35-27 victory, Martorano led the way with 12 points with 15 rebounds, while Stevens added seven points and 13 rebounds.

“Although we continue to struggle scoring at times, our defense and ability to rebound is winning us games,” Bradshaw said. “In all seven of our wins, we have dominated the boards. That is a stat that motivates us.”

In a 57-32 defeat to Moapa Valley on Dec. 20, Muelrath scored 13 points, while Martorano added 12 points.

Looking to stay hot, the Eagles will resume play on Jan. 2 for a holiday tournament with games scheduled against Sunrise Mountain and Green Valley Christian to start.

bcr default image
