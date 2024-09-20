Lady Eagles stay hot on the pitch

On a six-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mater East 10-1 on Sept. 17.

“I think we’re playing good so far,” coach Kristen Shelton said. “It’s the consistent progress that I am most impressed with. The work these girls put in is really paying off and I continually see their growth, not only as a team, but individually as well.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, senior Makayla Nelson scored five goals, while senior Abbey Byington scored two goals and dished out two assists.

Getting contributions all around, senior Abby Francis scored a goal and dished out an assist, while junior Kaila Shelton added a goal.

Freshman Sophia Elburn scored a goal off of a penalty kick, while juniors Josie Cimino and Leo Williams each added an assist.

“Having a variety of players that can contribute to the game is so necessary,” Shelton said. “There are 11 girls on that field and each one has to give something substantial in order for the other players to benefit. No one can play this game alone. It truly takes the entire team to score these goals. We are very lucky to have a group of girls that really unite on the field to make exceptional things happen.”

Leading the way in the Mountain Division with a 5-0 record, the girls are currently battling with SLAM Academy (4-0) and Pahrump Valley (4-1) for the top spot.

“The goal is always to place as the top seed for playoffs because you feel like there’s more control of at least that first playoff game,” Shelton said. “That home field advantage would certainly be nice. We are definitely taking the season game by game. I want them to come out to each game ready to play with everything they have. I think it’s working so far and I do hope this helps us remain at the top of our league.”

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will host Cheyenne today, followed by a home game on Tuesday against SLAM Academy.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.