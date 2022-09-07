Lady Eagles stay firmly in lead

Advancing to 5-0 on the season, Boulder City High School’s varsity girls volleyball team routed rival Virgin Valley and Eldorado.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, continues to shine for the Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team. During Tuesday’s, Sept. 6, match against longtime rival Virgin Valley High School, she had 14 kills and five serving aces.

Defeating rival Virgin Valley 3-0 on Tuesday, the Lady Eagles routed the Bulldogs 25-9, 25-13, 25-14.

“It was a good win,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “We played really well against a team who we think will be one of the top teams in our classification. We’ve talked about staying disciplined and sharp and they went out there and did that.”

Starring on the night in their rivalry victory, senior Julianna Luebke generated 14 kills and five serving aces, and junior Haley May added six kills.

Sophomore Kira Delong dished out 21 assists and junior Jordyn Woodard made seven digs with six aces.

“The girls were excited to play Virgin Valley,” Robinson said. “This was an early test to see where we stand and I like how we played.”

Defeating Eldorado 3-0 on Aug. 31, the Lady Eagles won 25-6, 25-4, 25-8 behind 12 kills and five aces from Luebke.

Junior Megan Uszynski added 10 kills and six aces and May added six kills.

Delong made 34 assists on the night, while Woodard made eight digs.

Heading into the heart of their league schedule, the Lady Eagles will travel Somerset Academy Losee today, Sept. 8, hosting rival Moapa Valley on Monday, Sept 12.

