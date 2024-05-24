68°F
Lady Eagles softball squad takes second in state tourney

Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Members of the BCHS softball team take a break during last week's state tournament in Reno.
Photo courtesy Amy Wagner Members of the BCHS softball team take a break during last week's state tournament in Reno.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 23, 2024 - 6:12 pm
 

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-up, Boulder City High School softball fell to Northern challenger Fernley 9-2 in the title game on May 17.

Ending as the top team in the South, the Eagles finished the state tournament with a 1-2 record to cap off a 24-8 season.

“I’m extremely proud of these young ladies,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We had a goal of making it to the state tournament and punched our way there by becoming the regional champs. This was a great group of girls to work with. We didn’t end up with that state title, but they’re champions in my eyes for sure.”

In the loss to Fernley, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs, while junior Baylee Cook and sophomore Hayden Nordstrom each batted 1-for-3.

On the mound, despite the loss, Rogers struck out four batters, allowing only two earned runs.

Playing their way into the state title game, the Eagles defeated Pahrump Valley on May 17, behind a five RBI performance from Cook.

Batting 2-for-4 at the plate, Cook blasted a pair of home runs, while Rogers finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double.

Senior Alexis Farrar finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

On the mound, Rogers struck out seven batters.

Returning a key group of starters, Moorhead sees another long postseason run for this group in the coming seasons.

“We’re already so excited for next season,” Moorhead said. “We have some work to do by springtime and have some chemistry to build, but I see us back in the race to get that championship,” she said.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

