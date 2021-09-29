Lady Eagles soccer team on hot streak

Flying high coming into October, Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team sits at 5-0-1 on the season, outscoring its last two opponents 17-1 and head coach Arnold Oeland said he really likes the makeup on this year’s squad.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Bree Leavitt, a junior at Boulder City High School, scores a goal against Mojave on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Leavitt finished the day with a three-goal hat trick.

“This is a really good team,” Oeland said. “We’re really coming together and starting to settle into our roles individually. This is a very cohesive team who all work together to get the job done.”

Defeating Cheyenne 9-0 on Sept. 22, the Lady Eagles added a 8-1 victory over Mojave on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Scoring at a high rate, even coach Oeland said he is a bit surprised at his team’s offensive output.

“Our offensive putout is a bit of a surprise,” he said. “I knew if we diversified our offensive attack and came with multiple looks, we would be successful, but the way the girls are playing right now is truly a credit to them. We’re playing with a lot of energy out there and when we get good looks, we have multiple girls who can put the ball in the net.”

Attacking from all directions, junior Bree Leavitt led the way with three goals and an assist, and junior Ava Payne added two goals.

Freshman Abby Byington added a goal and an assist, while junior Ashley Mendez and freshman MaKayla Nelson each added a goal. Junior Natasha Oeland added three assists, and junior Miranda Williams added an assist.

Against Cheyenne, Leavitt, Mendez and Nelson each scored two goals apiece, while Natasha Oeland and Byington added a goal and assist apiece. Leavitt, Mendez and Williams each dished out a pair of assists.

“Right now we’re doing a great job on offense,” coach Oeland said. “Everyone is getting involved, we’re sharing the ball, making the extra pass. Everyone is playing with a lot of confidence right now because of our offensive success and that’s a huge part of the game. The more confidence we have in ourselves and each other, the better team we’re going to be.”

Playing like an elite team as well, the boys soccer program advanced to 5-2 on the season, defeating 4A program Basic 3-2 on Sept. 22.

Outlasting the Wolves, sophomore Roman Rose led the way with a pair of goals. Sophomore Kaden Acree added a goal and sophomore Sean Pendleton dished out an assist for the Eagles.

Playing three games this week, the girls will look to continue their hot start to the season at home against Durango on Friday, Oct. 1, and Pahrump Valley on Monday, Oct. 4, before traveling to Equipo Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The boys will be on the road this week with a pair of road games at SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 1, and Equipo Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.