Lady Eagles sit in second place

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in league play recently and is currently sitting in second place in the 3A Desert League standings.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) In Tuesday’s, Feb. 1, 2020, 47-16 win over Pinecrest Academy Cadence, senior Ella McKenzie scored 11 points to help Boulder City High School’s Lady Eagles secure the victory.

Falling to Pahrump Valley 53-32 on Jan. 26, the Lady Eagles defeated SLAM Academy 47-34 on Friday, Jan. 28, and Pinecrest Academy Cadence 47-16 on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

“We struggled against Pahrump Valley’s pressure early on but once we settled down, we competed and did a great job matching their aggressive play,” said head coach Brian Bradshaw.

“We cut the lead to four points midway through the third quarter, but just couldn’t hit shots to keep the game close. Pahrump is a very good basketball team. I loved how we competed and I’m proud of our effort against the top team in our division.”

Junior Bree Leavitt was the Lady Eagles’ leading scorer with 13 points against Pahrump Valley.

Playing better collectively against SLAM, the Lady Eagles got three scorers in double figures, led by a 13-point effort from Leavitt.

Senior Ella McKenzie added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Samantha Bahde scored 10 points with seven rebounds.

“It was great to see us jump out to a commanding lead against a scrappy SLAM team,” Bradshaw said. “SLAM had been playing very well and we knew going into this that this was a must-win game for us to stay in the top two of our division. It was our best performance all season against a quality opponent.”

Against Pinecrest, Leavitt scored a game-high 18 points, and McKenzie added 11 points.

On defense, Bahde added seven rebounds and five steals, while junior Acacia Williams generated five steals.

With just over a week left in the regular season, the Lady Eagles will travel to Southeast Career Technical Academy today, Feb. 3, followed by a home game against Eldorado on Monday, Feb. 7.

