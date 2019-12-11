56°F
Sports

Lady Eagles shut out opponents

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 11, 2019 - 3:11 pm
 

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football team is off to a hot start, behind a dynamic offensive attack and stout defense.

The Lady Eagles earned a pair of shutouts, defeating Valley 20-0 on Monday, Dec. 9, and Mojave 33-0 on Dec. 5.

“Our defense is killer,” senior Makena Perkins said. “We are able to adjust to just about anything and we really know how to communicate when it comes to all the different plays we come against.”

Just as good offensively, the Lady Eagles tallied 370 yards against Valley in the rout.

“I think our performance against Valley was pretty strong for the beginning of the season,” Perkins said. “We are still working out the kinks but we are looking to be really strong and we’re finding what works best for our team.”

Completing 6 of 11 passes, Perkins accumulated 60 yards, throwing touchdown strikes to senior Erin Taggard and Sophomore Paeton Carver.

An all-around threat, Carver also threw a touchdown pass to senior Emily Rinella.

Carving out 265 rushing yards on the ground as a unit, Rinella led the way with 114 yards on 17 carries. Carver added 68 yards on 10 carries and senior Makena Arboreen added 62 yards on 10 carries.

“Having a great run game and amazing blockers definitely takes off some ease on the passing game,” Perkins said. “I do want to be able to give us that option of being a strong passing team as well but if, for whatever reason, it isn’t our day passing, we are definitely just fine with our run plays.”

Running all over Mojave, Rinella ran for two touchdowns and 160 rushing yards against the Rattlers, while Perkins threw a pair of touchdowns.

Off for winter break, a recap of the Lady Eagles’ Wednesday, Dec. 11, contest against Sunrise Mountain will appear in next week’s issue.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

