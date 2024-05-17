Lady Eagles remain hot going into state tourney

In search of their first state championship since 2010, Boulder City High School softball is rolling into the 3A state tournament with plenty of momentum.

Photo courtesy Rebecca Mackey Celebrating on their home field, Boulder City High School softball punched their ticket to the 3A state tournament with a 18-3 victory over Pahrump Valley on May 10.

Defeating rival Pahrump Valley 18-3 in the Southern region title game on May 10, the Eagles, behind a powerful lineup and sturdy ace on the mound, outscored their opponents 54-6 throughout their four regional matchups.

“They did a fantastic job during regionals,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “Our offense and defense have been on point. It’s our turn now to bring home a championship.”

Rolling through the Trojans in three innings during the championship game, junior Baylee Cook stole the show batting 3-for-3 with six runs batted in, with a home run and a double.

Through four postseason games, Cook has batted 5-for-13 with 11 RBIs, three home runs and a double.

“Baylee is tearing it up right now,” Moorhead said. “So happy for her. She’s got some teammates joining her hitting amazing at the plate. Such a fun time for these ladies right now.”

Adding firepower to the Eagles offense, senior Alexis Farrar batted 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a home run.

Defeating Pahrump Valley 10-2 on May 8, sophomore Payton Rogers batted 3-for-4 with five RBIs, two home runs and one double, while senior Talynn Madrid batted 2-for-4 with a double.

Rogers earned both victories over the Trojans, striking out 12 in the process.

Heading to Churchill County High School today, the Eagles will start off the state tournament against Fernley.

