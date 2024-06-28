90°F
Lady Eagles recognized as honorable mentions

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers, left, and junior Baylee Cook wer ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers, left, and junior Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections for the All-Southern Nevada softball team.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 27, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

Following stellar high school seasons with Boulder City softball, sophomore Payton Rogers and junior Baylee Cook were both named honorable mention selections on the All-Southern Nevada team for their efforts.

An honor usually reserved for 5A and 4A players, Rogers and Cook were among eight 3A players selected to the 58-player list.

“To be recognized from such a large group of talented athletes was an honor,” Rogers said.

Establishing herself as one of the top players in the 3A classification, Rogers was named 3A player of the year for her dominant play both on the mound and at the plate.

A workhorse during the Eagles’ state tournament run, the sophomore phenom led the 3A classification with 21 wins, while finishing second with 177 strikeouts. Consistently putting her team in a position to win, Rogers sported a 1.73 earned run average.

Often padding her own run support, Rogers batted .424 with 31 runs batted in, nine doubles and six home runs.

Establishing herself as an elite offensive presence, Cook finished fourth in the 3A classification in runs batted in (51), fifth in slugging percentage (1.078), sixth in batting average (.611) and seventh in home runs (7).

Known as an extra base threat, Cook added 13 doubles and four triples.

“I’m very honored to be selected among so many of my amazing peers, many of whom I look up to and cherish,” Cook said. “The game of softball to me, lets me stop right there and say it’s more than a game. It’s a love and passion that I truly embrace from the camaraderie among teammates to the drive from coaches making us be our best.”

Looking to strive for greatness, both Rogers and Cook should be back with the Eagles next season to help bring home the program’s first 3A state championship since 2010.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

