Lady Eagles rebuilding on volleyball court

Starting their season off in the competitive Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School girls volleyball finished with a 2-6 record, using the weekend as a measuring stick for where their inexperienced but talented roster is at this stage in the season.

Starting their season off in the competitive Las Vegas Invitational, Boulder City High School girls volleyball finished with a 2-6 record, using the weekend as a measuring stick for where their inexperienced but talented roster is at this stage in the season.

“We approached the LVI this year as more of an evaluation tournament to see where we are as a team,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “The girls played hard against some really good competition. We defended well, we served well, we just don’t really have the offense right now, which is something we’re working on. Overall, we like what we see.”

Playing competitively, the Eagles cruised to 2-0 victories over 4A Bonanza and 3A Sloan Canyon, while playing tough in 2-1 losses to 5A Desert Oasis and 4A Coral Academy.

Looking like an early star for the Eagles, senior Sophia Kelso had a great all-around tournament, leading the team with 68 kills, while adding 22 digs, seven serving aces and five blocks.

Using a committee approach at setter this past weekend, Kelso also made 41 assists, while junior Natalee Rodriguez and senior Lily Mackey made 42 and 36 assists, respectively.

Mackey dished out 651 assists a season ago, while junior Delaney Loeslein (231 assists) figures to also play a large role at setter once she becomes eligible.

Providing an offensive spark for the Eagles, Mackey may be best suited for striking this season, after generating 35 kills over the weekend, second most on the team.

Looking for offensive production, junior Ivy Dineen added 15 kills, while sophomore Bella Battistone and freshman Juliette Kelso each added seven kills apiece.

“We are a really inexperienced but talented team,” Robinson said. “We have a lot of girls who are going to contribute on the varsity level for the first time. Right now, we’re trying to put everyone in the right spots and see what works best. We’re really excited.”

Key players defensively thus far for the Eagles, juniors Hayden Nordstrom (24 digs) and Drew Schaper (23 digs) will look to provide a spark, while Dineen (six blocks) and Juliette Kelso (five blocks) both give the Eagles big presence at the net.

Looking for another return to the 3A state tournament after finishing as the runner-up last season, Robinson said he will get with his team this week to see what kind of group they want to be, after graduating nine seniors last season.

“Every year is different, and a lot of our girls are playing varsity for the first time,” Robinson said. “We’re going to discuss our goals and put a plan together on how to achieve them. I really believe we can be a competitive group.”

Up for another big test right out of the gate, the Eagles will host defending 3A state champions The Meadows on Monday, followed by a road game at Sloan Canyon on Wednesday.