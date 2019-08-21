86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Lady Eagles optimistic about future

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
August 21, 2019 - 3:41 pm
 

Boulder City High School’s girls soccer team is hoping to build upon its success of last season, after making the playoffs last season as the No. 4 seed in the 3A Sunrise League.

Finishing with a 5-9 record, head coach Arnold Oeland said he is optimistic that his program is headed for greater heights.

“I believe we can make it to at least the second round of playoffs this year,” he said. “Our goal is to win our league and be the top seed out of our bracket. I expect really good things out of this group.”

Last season, the Lady Eagles lost 3-0 in the opening round of the playoff to Western. They haven’t won their league since 2011.

Senior captains Makena Arboreen, Keely Alexander and Trinity Oeland return, all looking to build upon solid junior campaigns.

“This season, not only personally but as a team, I think we have set pretty high expectations for ourselves,” Arboreen said. “We know we have the skill and ability to make it to playoffs and even to state.”

Returning for an encore, Arboreen was named the 3A Sunrise League player of the year last season, netting 15 goals and six assists. Looking to add more leadership this year, Arboreen’s mindset is focused more on team goals this season after earning individual accolades.

“Personally, to help my team be successful I’m going to be a strong leader on the field along with Keely (Alexander) and Trinity (Oeland). I want to help lead the team in the right direction and also help keep the team chemistry strong,” she said.

“The best and most successful teams are not the ones who have that one player that runs the ball up and down the field, but the ones that have the strongest and healthiest relationships as a whole.”

Adding another offensive playmaker, Trinity Oeland dished out seven assists last season with three goals, while Alexander, who is regarded as one of the league’s top defenders, added two goals.

A versatile player for the Lady Eagles, senior Erin Taggard is capable of being another offensive weapon and doubling as a goal keeper. Last season, Taggard scored two goals, with two assists, while also posting a shutout in the net.

Junior Quincy Gibson (one goal, two assists) also returns, while freshman newcomers Geneveve Balmer, Bree Leavitt and Ava Payne are expected to make immediate impacts.

“We’re rebuilding the program this year,” Arnold Oeland said. “We have a lot of young talent on this team to pair with our five returners. We have a really good returning core and each of our freshmen bring added value. We’re hoping that will help catapult us to more wins.”

Starting their season off with a tough matchup, Boulder City will travel to 4A Eldorado on Friday, Aug. 23.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Running the ball up the middle, junior running back Dea ...
Eagles plan to continue last season’s roll
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of their first playoff appearance since 2014, Boulder City High School’s football team is ready to keep the train rolling.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Members of Boulder City High School’s girls cross-cou ...
Roundup: Cross-country teams have high expectations
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming into a new season, expectations are high for Boulder City High School’s girls and boys cross-country programs.

(Kelly Lehr) Members of Slow and Steady, back row, from left, Marcus Wilson, Leo Jones, Donald ...
City Recreation, Aug. 22
By Boulder City Review

Slow and Steady wins league

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Looking for a chip shot, Boulder City High School senio ...
Lady Eagles set to rule the roost
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off of back-to-back 3A state championships, Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team is the preseason favorite to claim their third consecutive title.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Preston Jorgensen returns to play for Boulder Ci ...
Eagles eye another state title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coaches for the Boulder City High School’s boys tennis program expect it to be among the top contenders for this season’s 3A state championship after winning back-to-back titles.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Senior Tegan Pappas, who was named to the All-Southern ...
Girls seek redemption
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After finishing as the 3A state champion runner-up the past two seasons, Boulder City High School girls tennis team is definitely feeling the pressure to get the job done this season.

(Deborah Wall) Julian, California, has been known for its world-class apples as far back as 189 ...
Apples, pie just part of Julian’s appeal
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

In the lush rolling hills and mountains, just 60 miles northeast of San Diego, is the small tourist town of Julian, California. It’s not on the way to anywhere for most folk, but if you’re even close it’s well worth visiting for a day or two.

(Kelly Lehr) Nathan Sacco from All Kinds Services brings the ball down the court against Woodbu ...
City Recreation, Aug. 15
By Boulder City Review

Men’s summer basketball league nears completion

(Boulder Creek Golf Club) People in Boulder City can now play disc golf at the newly installed ...
Boulder Creek goes in new direction
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hoping to appeal to a new popular trend among “golfers,” Boulder Creek Golf Club has added disc golf to its course.

(Mary Ellen Smith) Members of the the Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars team gather J ...
BCs Little League tournament run ends
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Little League Junior All-Stars were knocked out of the Western Regional tournament with a 1-2 record after falling to Northern California 13-0 on Aug. 1.