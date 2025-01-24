Lady Eagles now second in league

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Christine Mojado drives to the basket against Lincoln County in a 48-41 victory on Dec. 20.

Picking up a pair of league victories, Boulder City High School girls basketball advance to 14-5 on the season.

Defeating Coral Academy 51-47 on Jan. 17, the Eagles used a 17-9 third-quarter run to down the Falcons.

“We controlled the boards and allowed zero second-chance points, which was a key for our win against Coral,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said.

Leading the way for the Eagles, Makenzie Martorano scored 17 points with 12 rebounds and four assists, while Christine Mojado added 10 points with four rebounds.

In an all-around effort, Sophia Muelrath scored eight points with eight rebounds and four steals, while Kyra Stevens added six points and 10 rebounds.

Kendall Shamo added six points and three assists, while Amaya Soares put in four points and five assists.

Routing Sloan Canyon 55-11 on Jan. 15, Martorano scored 14 points with 10 rebounds, while Muelrath scored 13 points with eight steals and six rebounds.

Generating a double-double, Stevens scored 10 points with 15 rebounds, 11 coming on the offensive glass.

Mojado scored eight points, with four steals, while Soares dished out seven assists.

Currently in second place in league play, the Eagles will host The Meadows on Friday, followed by a road game at Pahrump Valley on Tuesday.