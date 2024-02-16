46°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles move ahead

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 15, 2024 - 6:11 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldor ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldorado in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Feb. 13. The Eagles won 48-12.

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.

Leading the way for the Eagles offense, senior Izabel Rehrer rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts, while catching nine passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a good win for us,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “I liked what we were able to do on offense. We have a lot of playmakers who can score.”

Gaining most of their points on the ground, junior Noelle Payne rushed for 40 yards and a score on three carries, while sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 37 yards and a score on two rushing attempts.

Junior Rylea St. Clair Blosfield added a 10-yard rushing score.

Adding balance to the offense, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 14 of 25, passing for 94 yards and two scores, while rushing for 73 yards on five attempts.

Getting constant pressure on the Sun Devils quarterback, the Eagles defense generated six sacks.

Senior Indy Ruth led the way with five tackles, two sacks and an interception, while St. Clair Blosfield added five tackles and two sacks.

Jenas-Keogh added three tackles with two sacks.

“Our biggest thing right now is we need to continue to be physical,” Ruth said. “If we want to stay in the playoffs we’re going to have to turn it up and play like the Virgin Valleys and Moapa Valleys in the division.”

Looking to advance in the postseason, the Eagles will host Mater East today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton brings the ball up court against Vi ...
Eagles dominate in first-round playoff win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball opened postseason play with a bang on Feb. 12, cruising past rival Virgin Valley 72-45.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne goes up for a layup against SLAM ...
Eagles finish regular season with 18 wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the week with a 1-1 slate, Boulder City High School boys basketball picked up a much-needed victory over Coral Academy on Feb. 6.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath pulls up in transition for a shot ...
Lady Eagles’ basketball season comes to an end
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished their season on Jan. 6 with a 57-21 defeat to Coral Academy, falling to 11-12 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Boulder City wrestler Charlie Stewart, right, face ...
Wrestlers end regular season on high note
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on a clinic in their final regular-season match, Boulder City High School wrestling dominated Clark on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City defenders (from left) Indy Ruth, Rylea St.Cl ...
Lucky 13 for flag football squad
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 13-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sean Pendleton drives past his defender against SL ...
Boys hoops win fifth straight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Riding a five-game winning streak, Boulder City High School boys basketball advanced to 17-3 on the season, after an 80-34 defeat of Doral Academy on Jan. 30.

Robert Vendattoli/Boulder City Review Making his way to the rim, senior Roman Rose lays in a la ...
Eagles pull off come-from-behind win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Extending their winning streak to four games, Boulder City High School boys basketball battled from behind on Jan. 22 to defeat SLAM Academy in a 53-52 thriller.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane goes up for a layup against SLAM Aca ...
Lady Eagles start win streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball finally got in the win column in league play, rattling off two consecutive victories.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes upfield against ...
Gridiron girls stay perfect, now 11-0 in flag football
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining a perfect 11-0, Boulder City High School flag football defeated SLAM Academy on Jan. 18 and Doral Academy on Jan. 22.