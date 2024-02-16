Lady Eagles move ahead

Looking like a team capable of winning it all, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Eldorado 48-12 on Feb. 13.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Noelle Payne rushes the ball upfield against Eldorado in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Feb. 13. The Eagles won 48-12.

Leading the way for the Eagles offense, senior Izabel Rehrer rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts, while catching nine passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a good win for us,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “I liked what we were able to do on offense. We have a lot of playmakers who can score.”

Gaining most of their points on the ground, junior Noelle Payne rushed for 40 yards and a score on three carries, while sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 37 yards and a score on two rushing attempts.

Junior Rylea St. Clair Blosfield added a 10-yard rushing score.

Adding balance to the offense, junior quarterback Makayla Nelson completed 14 of 25, passing for 94 yards and two scores, while rushing for 73 yards on five attempts.

Getting constant pressure on the Sun Devils quarterback, the Eagles defense generated six sacks.

Senior Indy Ruth led the way with five tackles, two sacks and an interception, while St. Clair Blosfield added five tackles and two sacks.

Jenas-Keogh added three tackles with two sacks.

“Our biggest thing right now is we need to continue to be physical,” Ruth said. “If we want to stay in the playoffs we’re going to have to turn it up and play like the Virgin Valleys and Moapa Valleys in the division.”

Looking to advance in the postseason, the Eagles will host Mater East today.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.