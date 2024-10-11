Lady Eagles learn from loss

Splitting this past week’s slate with a 1-1 record, Boulder City High School girls soccer fell to rival Virgin Valley, while rebounding against Sloan Canyon.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson makes her way to the goal against Mater East on Sept. 17.

Falling to Virgin Valley 1-0 on Oct. 1, the Eagles learned a valuable lesson with postseason play looming.

“I think a loss was almost necessary to help us regain focus,” head coach Kristen Shelton said. “Halfway through the season and we have been dominating, so I think that can allow you to ease up when playing. The loss was a good reminder that we have to play hard each game and that nothing comes easy. We have to work for those wins.”

Working hard against Sloan Canyon, the Eagles rebounded in dominating fashion with a 9-1 victory over the Pirates.

“It’s always necessary to look past a loss,” Shelton said. “We definitely learned from it, so it was good to get a nice win immediately after. Dwelling on that loss would be mental defeat and we are much stronger than that.”

Getting everyone involved in the victory, senior Makayla Nelson led the way with three goals and two assists, while junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh added a pair of goals and an assist.

Generating a goal and assist apiece was Josie Cimino, Sophia Elburn and Bryelle Young.

Abby Francis, Sylvie Jensen and Shasta Willett each dished out an assist.

“I love being able to get as many players on the field as possible,” Shelton said. “We have to know the potential of all of our players and if they get no playing time then we don’t know what they’re capable of. With goals coming from a variety of players, we know we have a team of capable girls. This definitely builds confidence toward our future teams as we lose key players.”

Building confidence toward the future and fielding a successful team now, the Eagles will look to build a new winning streak on Tuesday at home against Sunrise Mountain.