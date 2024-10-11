79°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles learn from loss

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson makes her way to the goal against M ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Makayla Nelson makes her way to the goal against Mater East on Sept. 17.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on S ...
Tennis teams have little problem in quarterfinals
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Cameron Matthews launches the ball dow ...
Eagles continue to struggle, lose fourth straight game
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson (4 ...
Soccer ties Pahrump Valley on the road
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball back into play, Sophomore Tate Crine e ...
Boys tennis unstoppable after three league wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 10, 2024 - 5:27 pm
 

Splitting this past week’s slate with a 1-1 record, Boulder City High School girls soccer fell to rival Virgin Valley, while rebounding against Sloan Canyon.

Falling to Virgin Valley 1-0 on Oct. 1, the Eagles learned a valuable lesson with postseason play looming.

“I think a loss was almost necessary to help us regain focus,” head coach Kristen Shelton said. “Halfway through the season and we have been dominating, so I think that can allow you to ease up when playing. The loss was a good reminder that we have to play hard each game and that nothing comes easy. We have to work for those wins.”

Working hard against Sloan Canyon, the Eagles rebounded in dominating fashion with a 9-1 victory over the Pirates.

“It’s always necessary to look past a loss,” Shelton said. “We definitely learned from it, so it was good to get a nice win immediately after. Dwelling on that loss would be mental defeat and we are much stronger than that.”

Getting everyone involved in the victory, senior Makayla Nelson led the way with three goals and two assists, while junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh added a pair of goals and an assist.

Generating a goal and assist apiece was Josie Cimino, Sophia Elburn and Bryelle Young.

Abby Francis, Sylvie Jensen and Shasta Willett each dished out an assist.

“I love being able to get as many players on the field as possible,” Shelton said. “We have to know the potential of all of our players and if they get no playing time then we don’t know what they’re capable of. With goals coming from a variety of players, we know we have a team of capable girls. This definitely builds confidence toward our future teams as we lose key players.”

Building confidence toward the future and fielding a successful team now, the Eagles will look to build a new winning streak on Tuesday at home against Sunrise Mountain.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Basic on S ...
Tennis teams have little problem in quarterfinals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising into postseason play, both Boulder City High School tennis programs dominated in their quarterfinal matchups. Setting the tone early in 3A play, the boys defeated Cimarron-Memorial 11-1 on Oct. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making her way past the defense, senior Makayla Nelson (4 ...
Soccer ties Pahrump Valley on the road
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 9-1-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up an 8-0 victory over Chaparral on Sept. 25, while tying with the always-tough Pahrump Valley 2-2 on Sept. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning the ball back into play, Sophomore Tate Crine e ...
Boys tennis unstoppable after three league wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up three league victories this past week.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Freshman Juliette Kelso throws down a kill against Coral ...
Girls volleyball go 4-2 in tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing with a 5-2 record in the past week’s slate, Boulder City High School girls volleyball advanced to 9-13 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Chandler Shamo returns the ball against Liberty on ...
Boys tennis remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys tennis picked up a quality win over 5A Liberty on Sept. 19.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field agains ...
Lady Eagles pick up big win over rival
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 8-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up a monumental 5-4 win over SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Throwing down a spike, junior Ivy Dineen generates a kill ...
Girls volleyball looks to bounce back after loss
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Snapping a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell to Coral Academy 3-0 on Sept. 17.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sam Bonar rushes past defenders against Mater East ...
Eagles suffer loss of game, star player
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a heartbreaking loss and injury to its star player, Boulder City High School football finds themselves 2-2 on the season, with questions lingering.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington wrestles her way past a pair of Mat ...
Lady Eagles stay hot on the pitch
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a six-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer defeated Mater East 10-1 on Sept. 17.