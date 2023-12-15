58°F
Sports

Lady Eagles improve to 5-2 this season

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 15, 2023 - 10:12 am
 
Splitting a pair of contests this week, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 5-2 on the season.

Defeating Pinecrest Cadence 60-25 on Dec. 7, the Eagles fell to Mater East 61-56 on Dec. 8.

“Coming into the season with higher expectations, I was hoping we could get to five wins,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “I feel we are playing well and understand the level we need to compete.”

Routing Cadence from start to finish, junior Sophia Muelrath led the way with 19 points, while senior Julia Carmichael added 18.

Muelrath added six assists with three steals, while Carmichael added eight rebounds and seven steals.

Senior Addison Doane added nine points, six steals and three rebounds against Cadence, while senior Eliana Danko added eight points, three rebounds and two steals.

Unable to build a winning streak, the Lady Eagles fell to Mater East, despite a strong second-half push.

“What was learned from the Mater game is that we don’t like to lose,” Bradshaw said. “It was an emotional locker room after the game.”

Carmichael led the way with 16 points and 22 rebounds, while Danko added 14 points with six rebounds.

Muelrath and Doane each scored 11 points and five rebounds against Mater East, while senior Kylie Flowers dished out six assists.

Off until Dec. 27 when they play in the Green Valley Gator Winter Classic, the Lady Eagles have some time to regroup after losing two of their last three games.

“We have had so many close games and this can only help us down the road,” Bradshaw said. “Taking care of the basketball and eliminating unforced turnovers is a must improvement for us. In the two games we lost, our turnover ratio was too high and definitely affected the outcome.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

