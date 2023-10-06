Lady Eagles improve record to 5-4

Improving their record to 5-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Chaparral on Oct. 3, while falling to SLAM Academy on Sept. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Peyton Arboreen moves the ball up field against Chaparral on Oct. 2 in a 5-0 victory.

Routing the Cowboys 5-0, junior Makayla Nelson scored four goals on the day, while senior Madison Hammond also scored a goal for the Eagles.

“This win was vital to maintain our standing for regionals,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “With each win, the girls are progressing to be ready for regionals. With each loss we reflect our trouble moments and then progress to be better.”

Getting multiple players involved with the offense, sophomore Peyton Arboreen made two assists on the day, while sophomores Giuseppina Cimino and Sancha Jenas-Keogh each dished out an assist.

In the net, freshman Reese Pusko made four saves.

Rebounding nicely from a 4-2 loss to SLAM, coach Oeland praised his opponents’ depth and offensive striking after a tough match.

“SLAM had some amazing strikes against us,” he said. “We played well, but the large roster of SLAM and good strikes were too much today. It was a hard-fought game to the last minute.”

Nelson scored a goal for the Eagles against the Bulls, while senior Natasha Oeland scored a goal and dished out an assist.

Currently sitting in third place in the league standings, the Eagles will host Equipo Academy today, followed by a road game at Sloan Canyon on Monday.

