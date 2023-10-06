86°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
Sports

Lady Eagles improve record to 5-4

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 5, 2023 - 8:39 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Peyton Arboreen moves the ball up field against ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Peyton Arboreen moves the ball up field against Chaparral on Oct. 2 in a 5-0 victory.

Improving their record to 5-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer split a pair of games this week, defeating Chaparral on Oct. 3, while falling to SLAM Academy on Sept. 27.

Routing the Cowboys 5-0, junior Makayla Nelson scored four goals on the day, while senior Madison Hammond also scored a goal for the Eagles.

“This win was vital to maintain our standing for regionals,” head coach Arnold Oeland said. “With each win, the girls are progressing to be ready for regionals. With each loss we reflect our trouble moments and then progress to be better.”

Getting multiple players involved with the offense, sophomore Peyton Arboreen made two assists on the day, while sophomores Giuseppina Cimino and Sancha Jenas-Keogh each dished out an assist.

In the net, freshman Reese Pusko made four saves.

Rebounding nicely from a 4-2 loss to SLAM, coach Oeland praised his opponents’ depth and offensive striking after a tough match.

“SLAM had some amazing strikes against us,” he said. “We played well, but the large roster of SLAM and good strikes were too much today. It was a hard-fought game to the last minute.”

Nelson scored a goal for the Eagles against the Bulls, while senior Natasha Oeland scored a goal and dished out an assist.

Currently sitting in third place in the league standings, the Eagles will host Equipo Academy today, followed by a road game at Sloan Canyon on Monday.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review A lethal scrambler, junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson rus ...
Eagles get back on track with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from their first loss of the season, Boulder City High School football picked up a monumental 28-14 road victory at rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 29.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Haley May against Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18 in a ...
BCHS volleyball continues league domination
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball remains undefeated in 3A play, routing SLAM Academy on Oct. 3 and Somerset Losee on Sept. 27.

Coaches weigh in on September’s athletes of the month
Coaches weigh in on September’s athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review will highlight an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Ike Pappas advances the ball back against Liberty ...
Tennis teams continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Setting themselves apart as contenders in the 3A classification, both Boulder City High School tennis programs routed rival Virgin Valley on Sept. 20.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The Boulder City High Eagles huddle together prior to the start o ...
Eagles lose homecoming to rivals Moapa Valley, 42-9
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite falling to rival Moapa Valley 42-9 on Sept. 22, Boulder City High School football coach Bubba Mariani sees hope behind the loss.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson passes against The Mead ...
Eagles move to 3-0 with road win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a mission to inflict their will, Boulder City High School football didn’t stop until the final whistle during their 43-13 rout of The Meadows on Sept. 14, showing the program’s new commitment to excellence.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Addison Doane puts down a spike against Pahrump Va ...
Lady Eagles undefeated in 3A play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their reign over the 3A classification, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated rivals Moapa Valley on Sept. 14 and Pahrump Valley on Sept. 18.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file photo Senior Roman Rose returns the ball up court du ...
Tennis teams continue to dominate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls tennis continues to dominate their opponents, defeating Mater East on Sept. 14 and rival Moapa Valley on Sept. 19.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Easton Welbourne takes a pass to the house midway ...
Eagles remain undefeated with win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football advanced to 2-0 on the season, defeating Mater East 22-13 on Sept. 8.

File photo Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland advances the ball toward ...
Girls soccer squad blanks Sunrise Mountain, 8-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rebounding from a heartbreaking loss, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Sept. 11.