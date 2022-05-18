Lady Eagles head to state tourney

Boulder City High School’s softball team is looking for its first state championship since 2010.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School sophomore Alexis Farrar, seen sliding into second base on April 8, batted in two runs during the Lady Eagles’ May 12 victory over Pahrump Valley to clinch a spot in the state championship tournament.

“It’s amazing to be in the state tournament,” said head coach Angelica Moorhead. “We’re so excited and honored to represent Boulder City and ready to play.”

Entering as the No. 2 seed out of the south, the Lady Eagles enter the state tournament off of a 13-0 loss to rival Virgin Valley on Friday, May 13, in the 3A Southern Region championship game after playing nearly flawless softball throughout the postseason.

“I think we just need to relax,” Moorhead said. “Our bats need to be ready and enjoy the game and the opportunity at hand.”

Knocking off Pahrump Valley 11-9 on May 12 to clinch a state tournament berth, seniors Samantha Bahde and Jaiden Van Diest and sophomore Alexis Farrar all batted 3 for 4 with two runs batted in apiece.

Sophomore Taylnn Madrid batted 3 for 3 with an RBI and freshman Baylee Cook batted 2 for 4 with an RBI.

On the mound, senior Alyssa Bryant picked up the victory, striking out six batters.

Traveling to Reno, the Lady Eagles, who are a tight-knit group, will take on host Fernley today, May 19, in the opening round.

“This is an amazing feeling,” said senior Paeton Carver. “Most of us have been playing together for eight (years) and the rest of the team feels like they’ve been playing with us for that long. This is really special.”

