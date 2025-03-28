57°F
Lady Eagles have outscored 3A foes 47-0

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
March 27, 2025 - 5:00 pm
 

Picking up their third victory of the season against a 3A opponent, Boulder City High School softball routed Western 19-0 on March 24.

“It was nice to come back from spring break with a win,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We faced some good teams over our spring break tourney, going 2-3.”

Continuing their hot starts to the season in 3A play, the Eagles have outscored their opponents 47-0.

Routing the Warriors, the Eagles generated 11 hits, highlighted by Kylie Czubernat, who batted 2 for 2 with a pair of runs batted in.

Driving in runners, Baylee Cook (2 for 4) and Rhiley Beck (1 for 2) each drove in a pair of runs.

Capitalizing on Western errors, Leona Merrill drove in three runs, while Brooklyn Koster drove in a pair of runs.

Picking up the victory on the mound, Payton Rogers struck out seven batters over three innings, allowing only one hit.

“Payton did a great job on the mound,” Moorhead said. “League play is around the corner. We’re ready to play and get ready for regionals and hopefully the state tournament.”

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Sunrise Mountain today.

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School