Lady Eagles go 3-1 in tourney

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kyra Stevens pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County i ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Kyra Stevens pulls up for a shot against Lincoln County in a 48-41 victory on Dec. 20.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
January 9, 2025 - 5:07 pm
 

Advancing to 10-4 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 3-1 in their holiday tournament last week.

“We are not only winning but we are also improving each game and definitely have momentum right now,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “Our girls want to win and compete.”

Playing a competitive schedule, the Eagles were able to rally victories against Sunrise Mountain, Green Valley Christian and Pahrump Valley, while gaining a challenge from 4A Del Sol.

“We played a couple of athletic teams in Del Sol and Sunrise Mountain and I loved how we responded to their aggressive play,” Bradshaw said. “In fact, the Del Sol loss might have been the best basketball we have played all season. Our girls won the last three quarters. The Holiday Classic was a great tournament for us and we beat Pahrump Valley for the first time in several years.”

Defeating Pahrump Valley 34-32, Sophia Muelrath scored a game-high 12 points with seven rebounds and five steals.

Muelrath was chosen to the all-tournament team, along with Christine Mojado, who scored 11 points in the Eagles’ 70-40 loss to Del Sol.

Against Green Valley Christian in a 43-28 victory, Kyra Stevens led the way with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Makenzie Martorano added six points and seven rebounds.

Against Sunrise Mountain in a 34-29 victory, Muelrath scored a game-high 15 points with five rebounds and five steals, while Martorano added eight points and 10 rebounds.

Looking to stay on the winning track, the Eagles will travel to SLAM Academy on Friday, while hosting Sloan Canyon on Wednesday.

