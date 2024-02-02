56°F
Sports

Lady Eagles get back above .500 with win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 1, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, senior Kylie Flowers looks to drive past her defender against SLAM Academy on Jan. 16 in a 50-47 defeat.

Advancing to 10-9 on the season, Boulder City High School girls basketball defeated The Meadows 43-39 on Jan. 26.

Currently on a three-game winning streak, the Eagles put together a strong 15-10 first quarter lead to ride out the game.

“I felt we did a great job executing our game plan, especially on the defensive end,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “We forced quite a few turnovers early with our full-court press, which really helped us get a lead and stay in control of the game. The kids are playing with much more confidence now and putting together four quarters of basketball. It was a great road win for us.”

Forcing 14 steals collectively, senior Julia Carmichael recorded a game-high six steals, while senior Addison Doane added four steals.

Junior Sophia Muelrath added three steals to go with a game-high 20 points and seven rebounds.

Carmichael added eight points and eight rebounds, while senior point guard Kiley Flowers orchestrated the offense with eight points and seven assists.

Doane added five points and five rebounds, while freshman Mackenzie Mortorano grabbed eight rebounds.

“We are now doing the little things to win basketball games,” Bradshaw said. “With Pahrump on our schedule next, it couldn’t come at a better time. Win or lose, we believe we can compete with one of the best teams in the state.”

Looking to close the season out strong, the Eagles will host SLAM Academy on Tuesday, following their contest with Pahrump Valley on Jan. 31.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

