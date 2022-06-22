73°F
Lady Eagles get all-state honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 22, 2022 - 3:29 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Alyssa Bryant, seen pitching in April, was one of three players from the varsity softball team that were named to the 3A all-state first team.

After helping lead the Lady Eagles to a state tournament appearance, Boulder City High School’s softball program placed five girls on the 3A all-state team, tied for the most in the classification.

Seniors Paeton Carver and Alyssa Bryant were honored, along with sophomore Talynn Madrid, tying with Virgin Valley for the most players on the first team.

Carver, who was named conference MVP, led the team with 29 runs batted in and five home runs, while batting .434 on the season.

A two-way star, Bryant, who will play collegiate softball at the University of Antelope Valley, batted .371 with 16 RBIs, while compiling a 15-8 record on the mound.

Both Carver and Bryant were four-year letter winners with the Lady Eagles.

“High school season was always a break from club ball and reminded me how much fun softball is,” Bryant said. “It’s really the reason why I decided to continue playing in college.”

In her first season with the program, Madrid batted .362 with 17 RBIs and six doubles.

Making the second team all-state were seniors Samantha Bahde and Lily Hood, who were first team all-conference selections. Both four-year letter winners, Bahde batted .325 with 11 RBIs and Hood batted .232 with four RBIs.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

