Lady Eagles flag football picks up where they left off

Starting their season off on a high note, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Valley, 38-8 on Dec. 2.

Starting their season off on a high note, Boulder City High School flag football defeated Valley, 38-8 on Dec. 2.

“The team had a strong opener, showcasing areas of strength and growth,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “The ground game proved to be a reliable cornerstone.”

Getting their rushing attack established early, Noelle Payne rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown.

“Establishing the run is crucial for this team,” Cameron said. “It sets the tone for the offense, maximizes our playmakers’ impact and creates opportunities for success in future games.”

Making plays with both her arm and legs, Makayla Nelson completed 11 of 20 passing for a pair of touchdowns, connecting with Jenas-Keogh and Paige Bothwell for scores.

On the ground, Nelson also rushed for a touchdown.

On defense, Emily Olson was the Eagles’ leading tackler with eight.

Looking to build a winning streak, the Eagles will host Sloan Canyon today.

Girls basketball

On the losing end of their season opener, Boulder City High School girls basketball fell to rival Moapa Valley, 58-14 on Dec. 2.

Doing her best to keep the Eagles afloat, Sophia Muelrath led the way with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Mackenzie Martorano added two points with six rebounds, while Rihanna Maza added two.

Looking to get on the right track, the Eagles will travel to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Friday, followed by a home game against Mohave Accelerated from Bullhead City, Ariz., on Monday.