Sports

Lady Eagles end regular season with 5-4 win

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 4, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Kylie Czubernat pitches during a home game last week.
Facing rival Pahrump Valley on April 28, Boulder City High School softball edged out a 5-4 victory to end the regular season on a high note.

“I’m proud of the girls for fighting back and earning the win,” coach Paxton Fleming said. “Excited to end the season with a good, tough-fought win to walk into the tournament with.”

Trailing 4-3 heading into the top of the seventh inning, sophomore Baylee Cook drove home a run to tie the game 4-4, followed by a walk drawn from junior Jordyn Wetherbee to score the winning run.

Cook batted 2 for 4 on the day with a run batted in, while junior Alexis Farrar batted 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

Junior Talynn Madrid batted 2 for 4 with a double, while freshman Riley Elder batted 1 for 3.

Ahead 5-4 going into the bottom of the seventh, freshman Payton Rogers with poise ended the game with a strikeout to extend the Eagles winning streak to nine games.

“The girls never gave up and pushed each other for the win,” Fleming said. “They were all confident in the box and worked together to pull out the win. We were all nervous but again very excited to win such a close game.”

The workhorse of the Eagles rotation this season, Rogers pitched seven innings, where she struck out five batters.

Moving forward to regionals, the Eagles await their playoff opponent for Monday’s home matchup.

Finishing with a 11-1 record in league play, the Eagles finished as the top seed in the 3A Desert League and will look to make a return trip to the state tournament.

“As long as we continue to work together as a team and never give up, I like our chances,” Fleming said.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

