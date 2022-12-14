48°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
Sports

Lady Eagles earn postseason honors

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 14, 2022 - 3:36 pm
 
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, conti ...
(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, continues to earn postseason honors. She was recently named to the all-Southern Nevada team, which recognized the top players regardless of their team's classification.

After helping lead the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team to a 3A state championship, three Lady Eagles were recognized among the top players in Southern Nevada.

Senior Julianna Luebke (first team), junior Addison Doane (second team) and sophomore Kira Delong (honorable mention) were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players regardless of classification.

Luebke, who was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League, was one of only two 3A players to make the first team, an honor usually reserved for 5A and 4A players. She was also a first-team selection for the 3A all-state team.

An all-around threat for the Lady Eagles, Luebke finished her senior season with team highs in kills (337), serving aces (130) and blocks (82).

Establishing herself as the Lady Eagles’ next offensive threat, Doane was one of only two players not in either the 5A or 4A to earn second team honors, after generating 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 aces this past season. She also was a second team all-state honoree.

An honorable mention selection, Delong dished out 951 assists this season with 138 digs and 46 aces. She was a first-team, all-state selection, along with junior Jordyn Woodard, who generated a team-high 364 digs as a defensive specialist.

Girls soccer

A pair of Boulder City High School girls soccer stars were named among Southern Nevada’s best.

A dynamic duo offensively for the Lady Eagles, junior Natasha Oeland and sophomore Makayla Nelson were both named to the second team All-Southern Nevada, part of seven non-5A or 4A players selected to either of the 28-player first or second teams.

“They put in the work game after game and brought an exceptional level of talent,” said girls head coach Arnold Oeland. “To be placed among the best in the valley is quite an honor. The school is very proud, their teammates are proud and as their coach, I applaud them on their accomplishments.”

Named 3A Mountain League player of the year, Natasha Oeland led all Southern Nevada players regardless of classification with 23 assists, while scoring 20 goals this season.

A lethal striker, Nelson scored a team-high 40 goals and dished out 14 assists.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Kennedy Barrow, a senior at Boulder City High School, d ...
Girls find winning recipe: strong offense, rebounds
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Currently on a two-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball team defeated Mater Academy East 59-45 on Friday, Dec. 9.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Luke Wright, a sophomore at Boulder City High School, r ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team falls
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball team dropped a pair of contests recently, falling to Somerset Academy Losee on Dec. 7 and Somerset Academy Sky Pointe on Friday, Dec. 9.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Troy Higley, seen block ...
Tourneys give Eagles time to hone skills
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

The girls basketball team from Boulder City High School battled through adversity and hung tough with its opponents during the 2A/3A Challenge at a Moapa Valley held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Senior quarterback Salah Coplin, second from left, gets ...
Roundup: Girls lose despite tough play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team found itself on the wrong end of the scoreboard this week, dropping a trio of contests.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Camryn Schaper, seen practicin ...
Schaper earns golf honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls golf team star senior Camryn Schaper was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team, highlighting the top players regardless of classification.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Bruce Woodbury blocks h ...
Cagers start winter season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening their respective seasons with different outcomes, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team picked up a win over 4A Del Sol on Nov. 28, while the girls fell to 5A Green Valley.

(Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review) Hunter Moore, a senior at Boulder City High School, pin ...
Roundup: Wins highlight start of winter sports
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting Desert Oasis in its season opener, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team rolled to a 66-18 victory Tuesday, Nov. 29.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, seen in ...
Oeland earns player of year honor
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Natasha Oeland, a junior at Boulder City High School, was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after helping the varsity soccer team reach the postseason.

Registration begins for youth sports
By Boulder City Review

Registration is now being accepted from those interested in participating in Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department’s 2023 youth basketball or floor hockey leagues.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Senior Julianna Luebke, center, was recognized as regional and ...
Luebke gets MVP honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Honored by her peers for the second consecutive season, Boulder City High School senior girls volleyball star Julianna Luebke was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League.