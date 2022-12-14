Lady Eagles earn postseason honors

After helping lead the Boulder City High School girls volleyball team to a 3A state championship, three Lady Eagles were recognized among the top players in Southern Nevada.

(Boulder City Review file photo) Boulder City High School senior Julianna Luebke, center, continues to earn postseason honors. She was recently named to the all-Southern Nevada team, which recognized the top players regardless of their team's classification.

Senior Julianna Luebke (first team), junior Addison Doane (second team) and sophomore Kira Delong (honorable mention) were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, highlighting the top players regardless of classification.

Luebke, who was named most valuable player for both the 3A Southern Region and 3A Mountain League, was one of only two 3A players to make the first team, an honor usually reserved for 5A and 4A players. She was also a first-team selection for the 3A all-state team.

An all-around threat for the Lady Eagles, Luebke finished her senior season with team highs in kills (337), serving aces (130) and blocks (82).

Establishing herself as the Lady Eagles’ next offensive threat, Doane was one of only two players not in either the 5A or 4A to earn second team honors, after generating 306 kills, 183 digs and 51 aces this past season. She also was a second team all-state honoree.

An honorable mention selection, Delong dished out 951 assists this season with 138 digs and 46 aces. She was a first-team, all-state selection, along with junior Jordyn Woodard, who generated a team-high 364 digs as a defensive specialist.

Girls soccer

A pair of Boulder City High School girls soccer stars were named among Southern Nevada’s best.

A dynamic duo offensively for the Lady Eagles, junior Natasha Oeland and sophomore Makayla Nelson were both named to the second team All-Southern Nevada, part of seven non-5A or 4A players selected to either of the 28-player first or second teams.

“They put in the work game after game and brought an exceptional level of talent,” said girls head coach Arnold Oeland. “To be placed among the best in the valley is quite an honor. The school is very proud, their teammates are proud and as their coach, I applaud them on their accomplishments.”

Named 3A Mountain League player of the year, Natasha Oeland led all Southern Nevada players regardless of classification with 23 assists, while scoring 20 goals this season.

A lethal striker, Nelson scored a team-high 40 goals and dished out 14 assists.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.