Lady Eagles drop first game to 5A foe

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 5-1 start after defeating Doral Academy and falling to Southeast Career Technical Academy during this past week of play.

Boys basketball off to hot start at 4-1

Shasta Ryan-Willett returns an interception against Doral Academy on Dec. 12 in a 46-0 shutout victory.

Photos by Robert Vendettoli Peyton Rogers tracks down the ball carrier for a tackle against Doral Academy on Dec. 12 in a 46-0 shutout victory.

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 5-1 start after defeating Doral Academy and falling to Southeast Career Technical Academy during this past week of play.

“Currently, we are 4-0 in league play,” head coach Sandy Cameron said. “While we faced a setback in a tough non-conference match-up, the girls’ determination and hard work remains evident on the field.”

Remaining undefeated in 3A play, the Eagles routed Doral Academy 46-0 on Dec. 12, behind strong defensive play.

Forcing turnovers and negative plays, Sophia Kelso grabbed a pair of interceptions, while MaKayla Nelson and Shasta Ryan-Willett each added an interception.

Shutting out their opponent, Peyton Rogers led the way with seven tackles as a dominant presence up front, while Kelso added four tackles.

Equally impressive offensively, Nelson rushed for 107 yards and three scores on nine carries, while completing eight passes for 84 yards and a score.

Noelle Payne rushed for 86 yards and three scores on nine attempts, while Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 49 yards on three attempts.

Paige Bothwell caught five passes for 55 yards and a score.

Unable to match the same performance against 5A Southeast Career Technical Academy, the Eagles fell 32-6 on Dec. 14.

Nelson rushed for 71 yards and a score on eight carries, while Payne rushed for 93 yards on 13 attempts.

Emily Olsen led the defense with nine tackles.

“So far, this season’s success reflects the girls’ ability to bounce back stronger after challenges,” Cameron said. “The team’s sight is set on maintaining momentum and building on our league dominance.”

Off for winter break, the Eagles will return to play on Jan. 7 at Western.