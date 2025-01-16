Lady Eagles continue to stay in win column

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished 2-1 in this past week’s slate to advance to 13-4 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Makenzie Martorano looks for an open shooter against Lincoln County in a 48-41 victory on Dec. 20.

Picking up victories over Chaparral on Jan. 7 and Pahrump Valley on Jan. 8, the Eagles fell to SLAM Academy on Jan. 10.

Defeating Chaparral 64-8, Makenzie Martorano scored 15 points with eight rebounds, while Kyra Stevens added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Against Pahrump Valley in a 47-37 victory, Martorano filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Sophia Muelrath added seven points, while Stevens and Amaya Findlay each scored six points.

In a 69-30 defeat to SLAM Academy, Martorano scored 12 points, while Muelrath scored 10 points.

The Eagles will head to Coral Academy on Friday, followed by a home game with Doral Academy on Wednesday.

Wrestling

Busy on the mat to start 2025, Boulder City High School wrestling took a trip to Cedar City this past weekend, followed by a match at Clark.

Finding positive results, Logan Goode (132-pounds) finished 7-1 at the Iron Town Duals at Cedar City High School on Jan. 10, while Sam Bonar (190-pounds) and Otis Ruth (138-pounds) each finished 6-2.

Nate Lewis (150-pounds) finished 5-3, while Coen Burrows (144-pounds) finished 4-4.

Against Clark, Ruth, Bonar, Lewis and Burrows all earned pinfall victories.

Looking to stay sharp, the Eagles will head to Chaparral this weekend for their two-day invite on Friday and Saturday.

Bowling

Staying hot to start the year, both Boulder City High School bowling programs routed Coral Academy on Jan. 9.

In a 2,202-1,955 rout for the boys, River Schenk (604 points) and Brian Wainwright (546) led the way, while Bennett Forney added a 539.

In a 1,460-1,204 defeat for the girls, Maeson Powers led the way with a score of 473, while Zoey Dieter bowled a 364.

Firing on all cylinders, the Eagles will look to stay hot today against Eldorado at Sunset Station, followed by league matches on Friday at South Point and Tuesday at Sunset Station.