Lady Eagles come up short in 3A competition

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Ellie Speaker, seen in action Feb. 8, helped her team fight in the 3A state tournament Monday, Feb. 22, 2022. The Eagles lost to rival Virgin Valley 13-6.

Coming up just short in the 3A state championship, Boulder City High School flag football fell to rival Virgin Valley 13-6 Monday, Feb. 22.

In what was a home game for the Bulldogs in Mesquite, Nevada, the Lady Eagles hung tough until the end, showing just how far they’ve come this season.

Earlier in the year at home, the Bulldogs blanked the Lady Eagles 34-0.

“We lost a tough one,” said head coach Kevin Ruth. “We played a lot better than the first time we played them. It was tied up going into the fourth quarter 6-6.”

Playing under harsh weather conditions, both teams had trouble moving the ball consistently.

Scoring the Lady Eagles’ lone touchdown, junior quarterback Salah Coplin connected with freshman receiver Bailey Cook for a one-yard score.

Coplin finished the day 3 of 9 passing for 15 yards, while rushing for 37 yards on nine carries.

Defensively, juniors Ava Payne and Breann Burgess each tallied 10 tackles.

On the season, the Lady Eagles finished with a 9-5 record.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.