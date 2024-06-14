82°F
Lady Eagles clean up on diamond

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheye ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheyenne earlier this year.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 13, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

Helping Boulder City High School softball reach the state tournament, 3A player of the year Payton Rogers highlighted the 3A All-State team featuring four Eagles.

“I’m grateful to have been recognized for the work that I’ve put in,” Rogers said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the help I received on the field from my teammates.”

A prominent two-way threat, the sophomore phenom led the 3A classification with 21 wins, while finishing second with 177 strikeouts. A well-established pitcher, Rogers sported a 1.73 earned run average.

Doubling as a power hitter, Rogers batted .424 with 31 runs batted in, nine doubles and six home runs.

Joining Rogers on the All-State first-team was senior Talynn Madrid and juniors Baylee Cook and Kylie Czubernat.

An elite power hitter, Cook finished fourth in the 3A classification in runs batted in (51), fifth in slugging percentage (1.078), sixth in batting average (.611) and seventh in home runs (7).

Known as an extra base threat, Cook added 13 doubles and four triples.

“It felt great to be selected to the All-State team this year,” Cook said. “There were some really great players in our league and it’s an honor to represent with them.”

Key offensive threats, Madrid batted .472 with 20 RBIs and seven doubles, while Czubernat batted .333 with 16 RBIs, while finishing 2-1 on the mound.

“I’m super excited that these young ladies made the first-team all-state,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “It was very well deserved and they’re great leaders in our program. Very excited we get three of them back next season.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

