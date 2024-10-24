67°F
Lady Eagles capture golf title

Photo courtesy Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrate their 3A state champi ...
Photo courtesy Robert Reese Boulder City High School girls golf celebrate their 3A state championship victory at Dayton Valley on Oct. 16.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
October 24, 2024 - 4:58 pm
 

Climbing the mountain top, Boulder City High School girls golf won the 3A state championship at Dayton Valley Golf Course on Oct. 16.

“I’m super excited and proud of these girls,” head coach Robert Reese said. “I have been fortunate enough to be a part of other state championships at Boulder City. It’s always so exciting and fun to see the athletes’ reactions and emotions when they realize what it is they have accomplished and how huge of an accomplishment it is.”

Cruising to victory from start to finish, the Eagles finished with the low score of 713, besting Truckee (752) and Virgin Valley (764).

Leading the way for the Eagles, sophomore sensation Emmerson Hinds won her second consecutive individual state crown, finishing with the low score of 143.

Battling back after a one-stroke deficit on day one where she shot a 71 on the par 72, Hinds shot par on day two, while her closest competitor Abi Llewelyn from Virgin Valley shot a 78.

“I’m happy and proud of Emmerson,” Reese said. “She battled tough and nasty conditions and was a stroke back after day one, but didn’t let any of that bother her. I can’t wait to see what next year brings. She has a great shot at being the most accomplished golfer at Boulder City High School and that will be fun to watch and be a small part of.”

Playing a key role in the Eagles’ team title, sophomore Makenzie Martorano stepped up in a big way and finished sixth on the day with a score of 171.

“Makenzie was not happy after not finishing in the top six at regionals but instead of being negative, she refocused and placed at state,” Reese said. “Not too many people could have done that but she did. I’m proud of her and man, did she play well.”

Rounding out the Eagles’ efforts, junior Riley Elder finished 16th with a score of 198, while freshman Morgan Terrill finished 20th out of 41 competitors with a score of 201.

“Every one of these girls stepped up and played amazing to earn this championship,” Reese said. “They should all be so proud of themselves and truly enjoy this. State championships are hard to get and they got one.”

