Lady Eagles bow out in regional volleyball semis

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 7, 2024 - 5:09 pm
 

Finally healthy, Boulder City High School girls volleyball split a pair of playoff matches, ultimately bowing out to rival Moapa Valley in the regional semifinals on Oct. 31.

“We were confident going into the postseason as the underdogs,” head coach Chad Robinson said. “We were a better team than anyone expected, we just ran out of time at the end. The girls played well, pushed a team who made it to state to the brink of elimination. I couldn’t be more proud of this group.”

Battling to the very end, the Eagles nearly qualified for state, falling to the Pirates in a deciding fifth set, 17-15.

Leaving it all out on the court in a 25-21, 18-25, 14-25, 25-18, 15-17 matchup, senior Lily Mackey led the way with 15 kills offensively and 20 digs defensively, while senior Sophia Kelso added 14 kills with 22 digs.

Diving for loose balls relentlessly trying to qualify for state, junior Hayden Nordstrom led the Eagles with 26 digs, while junior Drew Schaper added 21 digs.

Junior Delaney Loeslien dished out 28 assists with 19 digs for the Eagles.

Defeating Cheyenne 3-0 in the opening round on Oct. 29, the Eagles soared to a 25-15, 25-22, 25-19 victory.

Kelso led the way with 14 kills and 11 digs, while Mackey added six kills and six digs.

Nordstrom made 11 digs with serving aces, while Loeslien dished out 19 assists.

“We expected to win, there was no doubt in our minds,” Robinson said. “There seemed to be doubters from the outside, but we knew once we were finally healthy that we were going to be a tough out in regionals.“

