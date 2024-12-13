Lady Eagles bounce back with two victories

On a two-gaming winning streak, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 2-2 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Nathaniel Lewis wrestles his opponent to the ground against Canyon Springs on Dec. 2. Francis would go on to win his matchup via pinfall.

Knocking off both opponents in overtime, the Eagles traveled to Southeast Career Technical Academy on Dec. 6 for a 43-37 victory, while defeating Mohave Accelerated at home on Dec. 9, 59-58.

Coming on strong in overtime against Southeast Career Technical Academy, Sophia Muelrath led the way with 17 points and six rebounds, while Mackenzie Martorano added 14 points and 33 rebounds. The school is checking to see if that may be a new state record for rebounds.

Freshman Kyra Stevens added eight points with 13 rebounds, while freshman Amaya Soares added four points and six assists.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to The Meadows tonight, followed by a road game at Green Valley Christian on Friday.

Flag football

Boulder City High School flag football is off to a 3-0 start after defeating Basic and Sloan Canyon during this past week of play.

Defeating Basic 27-23 on Dec. 4, Noelle Payne rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on nine attempts, while Sancha Jenas-Keogh rushed for 153 yards on 15 attempts, while catching a touchdown pass.

Through the air, Makayla Nelson passed for 82 yards and a score, while rushing for 29 yards and a score.

Defensively, Emily Olsen led the way with seven tackles, while Nelson and Natalee Gianmanco each grabbed an interception.

Against Sloan Canyon in a 34-13 victory, Nelson passed for 166 yards and three scores, linking up with Jenas-Keogh (one catch, 60 yards), Paige Bothwell (six catches, 70 yards) and Hannah Angell (one catch, two yards) for scores.

On the ground, Jenas-Keogh rushed for 44 yards and a score off of four carries.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will host Doral Academy today, followed by a home game on Saturday against Southeast Career Technical Academy.

Wrestling

Boulder City High School wrestling might have finished eighth out of eight teams at their annual BC Duals on Dec. 7, but took away some positives from their outing.

“I thought the BC Duals went well,” head coach Clinton Garvin said. “We invited a lot of the top teams to give us some great competition. We had some wins, some losses, at the end of the day we’re going to learn from this experience and work on getting better.”

Shining for the Eagles, Otis Ruth finished the day with a perfect 4-0, while Coen Burrows and Ryan Francis each finished 2-2.

Tre Adams and Erick Garza each finished 1-3.

“A lot of kids showed heart,” Garvin said. “Even in our loses, we gained knowledge on how to have winnable matches in the future. We’re going to learn from this and get back to work in practice.”

Defeating Del Sol 41-27 in a weekday dual on Dec. 5, Burrows, Francis, Garza, Otis and Nathaniel Lewis all picked up pin-fall victories.

Looking to sharpen their skills, the Eagles will travel to California this weekend for the La Costa Canyon Hamada Invitational on Friday.