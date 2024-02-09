Lady Eagles’ basketball season comes to an end

Boulder City High School girls basketball finished their season on Jan. 6 with a 57-21 defeat to Coral Academy, falling to 11-12 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sophia Muelrath pulls up in transition for a shot against SLAM Academy on Jan. 16 in a 50-47 defeat.

“We had no answers to stopping their offense as they shot the lights out against us,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “I have to give Coral a lot of credit, they played a great game against us and I can see them making a run in the playoffs. There is a reason why they have won 18 games this season.”

Losing three of their last four, a positive note came on Feb. 5 with a 53-18 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Leading the way for the Eagles, seniors Julia Carmichael and Kiley Flowers each scored 15 points, while senior Addison Doane added 14 points.

Carmichael grabbed 16 rebounds against Sloan Canyon, while Flowers dished out six assists.

Playing to the buzzer in their game prior, the Eagles lost a heartbreaker to SLAM Academy on Feb. 2 with a 68-64 overtime defeat.

“The SLAM game was one of the best comebacks I have ever been part of as a coach,” Bradshaw said. “We were down by as many as 18 points. Our kids played with so much heart.”

Leading the charge against SLAM, Carmichael scored 26 points with 16 rebounds, while freshman Mackenzie Mortorano added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Junior Sophia Muelrath added 11 points with seven rebounds and four assists, while Doane added nine points with 13 rebounds.

In their third defeat of the week, the Eagles fell to Pahrump Valley 54-14 on Jan. 31.

