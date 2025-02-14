49°F
Sports

Lady Eagles advance to postseason

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Pushing the ball up court, Christine Mojado drives past a SLAM Academy defender on Jan. 30 in a 55-36 defeat.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 13, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

Soaring high into the postseason, Boulder City High School girls basketball ended the regular season with a 20-6 record, defeating Sloan Canyon and Coral Academy during this past week’s play.

“Getting to 20 wins is a huge accomplishment for this team and honestly for our program,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “The girls truly believed this year and were willing to make the commitment. The growth we have made from start to finish is quite remarkable knowing we started the season with only two players returning with any varsity experience.”

Defeating Sloan Canyon 49-22, Kyra Stevens scored 12 points with eight rebounds and two steals, while Mackenzie Martorano scored 11 points with eight rebounds and three steals.

Sophia Muelrath added eight points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals, while Christine Mojado added seven points with five rebounds and a steal.

Overall, the Eagles swiped 15 steals against the Pirates.

Defeating Coral Academy 49-24, Kendall Shamo led the way with 14 points and three steals, while Muelrath added 13 points with 10 rebounds, four steals and three assists.

Mackenzie Martorano added six points with 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, while Stevens added three points, 15 rebounds and two steals.

Overall, the Eagles recorded 15 steals against the Falcons.

“We are playing our best basketball of the season and we definitely have momentum,” Bradshaw said. “Our last two wins allowed us to play everyone and try some different rotations, which helped us prepare for the playoffs.”

Entering the postseason as the No. 2, results from the Eagles’ opening-round matchup against Moapa Valley will appear in next week’s issue.

