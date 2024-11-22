Kelso signs to play For Menlo

Moving up to the next level, senior Boulder City High School girls volleyball star Sophia Kelso committed to Menlo College to play Division II volleyball.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meadows on Aug. 26. The Eagles would unfortunately fall 3-0 to the Mustangs.

“Menlo was one of the first colleges to reach out to me about playing for them,” Kelso said. “I loved how beautiful the campus was and Palo Alto has the same small town feel as Boulder City that I knew I would miss elsewhere.”

Prior to having a breakout senior campaign with the Eagles, Kelso was unsure if she even wanted to play volleyball collegiately. Pondering her decision, Kelso used inspiration from her older brother to push her desire toward finding a collegiate home.

“The biggest decision I had to make was if I wanted to continue playing in college,” Kelso said. “After attending my brother’s wedding this summer and seeing how close he still was with his old college teammates, I realized how meaningful those connections can be.”

Motivated to find lifelong connections, Kelso toured several schools, ultimately falling in love with the staff and players at Menlo College.

“I toured a lot of other schools, but it wasn’t until I visited Menlo College and met the team that I decided that this is where I belonged,” Kelso said. “The coaches were so sweet and supportive during the camp I attended and the girls really took me in as one of their own. Just seeing how the girls interacted with one another, on and off the court, made me realize how beautiful it would be to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Excited to fit in with her teammates and build lasting connection, Kelso is also looking forward to making an impact on the court for the Oaks, any way she can.

A jack-of-all-trades for the Eagles this past season in their return trip to the postseason, Kelso generated 213 kills with 158 digs, 94 assists, 26 serving aces and 18 blocks.

As a junior, Kelso racked up 105 kills, with 83 digs and 67 aces.

“I’ve always thought my strongest attribute was my selflessness,” Kelso said. “I’ve played a wide array of positions and in hindsight I’m really grateful for those experiences. Although it wasn’t always the easiest, it’s made me a very versatile and adaptable player.”

Excited about her new journey, Kelso plans to major in psychology and minor in business, with hopes of attending graduate school for a doctorate in clinical psychology.