Sports

Jenas-Keogh, golfers earn state award

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Helping the Eagles claim a regional championship, juniors ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Helping the Eagles claim a regional championship, juniors golf stars Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich were both named to the All-Southern Nevada team.
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 2 ...
Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Sophomore Sancha Jenas-Keogh races past the competition on March 27 at Basic High School, finishing first in the 400-meter dash.
Photo courtesy Brandi McClaren Winning individual state titles in both the 200-yard freestyle a ...
Lucky 7 swim to regional honors
bcr default image
Render receives all-state nod
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Payton Rogers dominated the mound against Cheye ...
Lady Eagles clean up on diamond
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Four Eagles named to all-state volleyball team
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
June 20, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

A trio of Boulder City High School athletes were named to the All-Southern Nevada team in their respective sports, highlighting the region’s top athletes regardless of classification.

One of 59 female athletes selected, sophomore phenom Sancha Jenas-Keogh was selected for girls track, after finishing her season as a two-time state champion.

“It’s really hard for 3A players to crack this list, but she really did have a great season,” said head coach Mark Misuraca, noting how proud he is of her. “We had a lot of weekday races against bigger schools this year and she definitely made an impression.”

One of only seven non-5A or 4A athletes to earn the nod, Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, sweeping both state and regional meets in both events.

“I’m so grateful for having such amazing coaches and teammates that helped motivate me to push myself harder every practice and every meet,” Jenas-Keogh said. “Even though I won the state championships in 3A for the 100-meter and 200-meter, I believe I can do better. I’m going to make sure I will be top five in Nevada.”

Named honorable mention selections for boys golf, juniors Agustin Acosta and Chase Kovacevich were two of five non-5A or 4A athletes named to the 31-golfer team.

All five 3A athletes were honorable mention selections.

“I’m very proud of how both boys played this year,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “They are great individuals and better teammates. As a coach, I’m excited to see how their games continue to progress as they move into their senior year.”

The key catalysts for the Eagles Southern Region championship run and fourth-place finish at state, Kovacevich finished seventh at state with a score of 165, while Acosta finished 15th with a score of 172.

At regionals, Acosta finished third with a score of 167, while junior Chase Kovacevich finished fifth with a score of 171.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

