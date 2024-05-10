70°F
Inexperienced team surprising many

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Derek Render throws a strike against Mater East on May 6 in a 11-1 victory.
Eagles on quest for fourth straight title
Another strong showing by girls track
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 9, 2024 - 9:50 pm
 

Growing up before the eyes of many, inexperienced Boulder City High School baseball earned a playoff victory against Mater East on May 6.

Featuring a team made of mostly juniors and sophomores with no prior varsity experience, the Eagles are learning on the job, culminating with a 11-1 opening-round victory in the 3A southern region tournament.

“We have had a lot of players put in spots that they were not ready for and I feel they all stepped up,” head coach Denny Crine said. “There were a few bumps in the road, but I am so proud of how we are playing right now. Every game we play for the rest of the year will make us better for next season.”

Propelling this young squad to victory was a familiar face, four-year varsity starter Derek Render, who pitched a gem of a game on the mound.

“It is great having Derek back on the mound,” Crine said. “Hopefully we will have an opportunity to see him pitch again this week.”

Back from a UCL strain that kept him off the mound during the early portion of the season, Render looked like his old self against Mater East, allowing only one hit, while striking out three batters.

“It feels really good to be back on the mound contributing to winning ball games,” Render said. “I’m thankful my arm has been feeling great through my last two outings on the mound.”

Adding run support against the Knights were juniors Gavin Flake (1-for-3, three RBIs), Steven Uszynski (2-for-3, three RBIs) and sophomore Karter Law (2-for-4, two RBIs).

Falling into the losers bracket of the tournament, the Eagles will hope to battle back after a 7-1 defeat to rival Virgin Valley on May 7.

Senior Ian Aldridge batted 2-for-3 with an RBI double.

Results from the Eagles’ May 8 matchup with SLAM Academy and the remainder of the postseason will appear in next week’s issue.

Photo courtesy Sara Carroll Senior McKenna Morrow won the 3A regional dive competition on May 6 ...
Eagles on quest for fourth straight title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Opening the 3A state tournament, Boulder City High School boys volleyball routed Mater East 3-0 on May 7.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Running in the 4x200 relay, sophomore Hazel Hardy hands the baton ...
Another strong showing by girls track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Owning their home meet on April 24, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the event, winning 13 of 18 events to finish with a team score of 193 points.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Soaring above the net, senior Brady Sorenson throws down ...
Volleyball stays perfect in league action
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing league play with an undefeated record, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a pair of games this week to close out the regular season with a 23-6 record.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles increase streak to eight
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On an eight-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball defeated SLAM Academy on April 29 and Canyon Springs on April 25, finishing the regular season with a 19-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Travis Hess soars above the net for a thunderous k ...
BCHS volleyball picks up 3 late-season wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their dominant stretch of play, Boulder City High School boys volleyball won a trio of games this week to advance to 21-6 on the season.

Photo courtesy Mark Misuraca Leaping for first, senior Aspen Christian soars in the High Jump a ...
Girls continue dominance on track
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing to shine this season, Boulder City High School girls track and field dominated the field at Spring Valley on April 18.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Ethan Wagstaff gets a base hit against SLAM Aca ...
Wagstaff leads Eagles on mound, at plate
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming up clutch, sophomore Ethan Wagstaff had a career day against SLAM Academy on April 22, propelling Boulder City High School baseball to a crucial 5-4 victory.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Putting some touch on the ball, senior Brady Sorenson gen ...
Volleyball team remains perfect in league play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Following a strong performance in the Aggie Classic, Boulder City High School boys volleyball continued their perfect league record with a win over Western on April 15.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Karter Law hits a line drive single against Sun ...
Eagles soar above .500 with blowouts
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School baseball advanced to 8-7 on the season, after a pair of routs this past week over Sunrise Mountain and Democracy Prep.

bcr default image
Lady Eagles pick up three more wins
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School softball picked up a trio of victories this past week to advance to 15-6 on the season.