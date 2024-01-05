Hoops teams both 1-2 in tourney play

Traveling to California for an upgrade in competition, Boulder City High School boys basketball finished with a 1-2 record in the Orange Holiday Classic at Orange High.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Splitting the defense, senior Roman Rose makes his way to the basket against SLAM Academy in a 85-56 victory on Dec. 5.

Advancing to 10-2 on the season, the Eagles defeated host Orange 83-50 on Dec. 27, behind 20 points from junior Sean Pendleton and 16 points from senior Roman Rose. Junior Luke Wright added 14 points, with six steals, five assists and five rebounds.

Falling to Peninsula 66-53 on Dec. 26, junior Easton Welbourne broke out for 16 points, while Wright added 10 points.

Falling to Loyola 82-42 on Dec. 28, Wright scored 13 points, while Rose scored 11 points.

On a home stretch, the Eagles will host Doral Academy today, followed by Moapa Valley on Friday and The Meadows on Monday.

Girls basketball

Boulder City High School girls basketball capped off 2023 with a 1-3 record in the Gator Holiday Classic.

Getting a 47-23 win against Cadence on Dec. 29, the girls rebounded after losses to Segerstrom 65-28 on Dec. 27, Virgin Valley 50-35 on Dec. 28 and Carson 49-33 on Dec. 29.

Against Cadence, senior Kylie Flowers scored a game-high 18 points, while senior Julia Carmichael scored 12 points.

Despite losing efforts, junior Sophia Muelrath scored 15 points against Virgin Valley, while Carmichael scored 10 points against Carson.

Starting the new year off strong, the girls defeated 4A Green Valley 47-42 on Jan. 2 to advance to 7-5 on the season.

The girls will host Moapa Valley on Friday and The Meadows on Monday.