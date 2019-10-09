Homecoming was grand ‘SLAM’ for Eagles

Picking up their first league victory, homecoming was good to the Boulder City High School football program Friday , Oct. 4 .

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Closing in on the quarterback, Boulder City High School senior defensive lineman Cade Cowley, No. 51, picks up a third-quarter sacks against SLAM Academy on Friday, Oct. 4. The Eagles won 20-0.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School seniors Mason Hood and Keely Alexander were named homecoming king and queen at the Oct. 4, 2019, home game.

Defeating SLAM Academy 20-0 in front of a packed crowd, the Eagles not only gave the hometown faithful something to celebrate, but also started a hopeful winning streak that will carry over into the postseason.

“This was a big win for us,” head coach Chris Morelli said. “They’re all big wins that we need right now. The Virgin Valley game was riddled with mistakes and we did a better job of limiting them tonight. We only had five penalties tonight, which is about half less than what we’ve been averaging all season, so that was huge. We know every game from here on out is going to come down to who makes the least mistakes.”

While decreasing their penalties was a key game changer for the Eagles, so was senior running back Devon Walker, who ran the ball down the Bulls’ throats for 148 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

“We knew with the sets that we were running that Devon would be able to run the ball and have a great night,” Morelli said. “It’s nice to have him back there, barreling his way through defenders. We have a tougher test against Moapa Valley this week, going up against a bigger and stronger unit, but we’re going to make a few adjustments and hopefully get him some touches to make a difference.”

Making a difference immediately against SLAM, junior quarterback Dakota Christian relieved senior Parker Reynolds in the second half, leading two scoring drives.

Completing five of six passes for 50 yards, Christian connected with junior Matt Morton for a fourth-quarter touchdown. Nearly flawless on the night, Christian’s lone error came on a quarterback scramble in the red zone, where he fumbled the ball into the end zone, that junior receiver Trey Davis luckily scooped up for a score.

Christian rushed for 28 yards on eight carries; Davis caught five passes for 47 yards.

“Dakota definitely made the most of his opportunity,” Morelli said. “He’s been out of practice the last few weeks, but he came in and handled himself well. We kept it simple for him and he did a fantastic job moving the ball down the field.”

Unable to call it a quarterback controversy or name a starter for Friday’s game against Moapa Valley, Morelli said whoever had the best showing in practice this week will get the reps.

Playing solid football all season long until their recent contest, homecoming was a rough outing for Reynolds, who completed just four of nine passes for 28 yards and an interception.

Continuing to play solid all season long, the defense prevailed once again, sacking the quarterback four times, recovering a fumble and blocking a punt.

Sack happy against the Bulls, seniors Matt Moore (five tackles) and Cade Cowley (three tackles), junior Blake Charlton (three tackles) and sophomore Isaac Tuenge (four tackles) each generated a sack apiece.

Junior Matt Felsenfeld scooped up the forced fumble for a 7-yard gain. Junior Toby Schaper blocked the punt.

Looking to continue to play well-rounded football, the Eagles have a big test Friday, Oct. 11, traveling to rival Moapa Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.