Holiday basketball camp set

By Boulder City Review
December 15, 2021 - 4:14 pm
 

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is again offering a holiday youth basketball camp for children in grades 2-8.

It will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 27-30 in the new gym at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The cost is $5 per day.

The main goal of the clinic is to have fun and improve participants’ basketball skills, according to Jim Konst, head boys and girls basketball coach at Garrett Junior High School, who conducts the camp.

The camp focuses on the fundamentals or basics of basketball: dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding.

The first half of each clinic is devoted to drills and skill development, and the second half is scrimmaging and playing bump or bubble.

Participants must wear masks.

Konst said the camp, now in its 10th year, averages between 20 and 25 children per day. Many have gone on to play on the basketball teams at Garrett and Boulder City High School.

Konst has also coached at the high school level and for the Parks and Recreation Department. He said the main thing he hopes to accomplish at the camp is for the children to have fun and learn how to play his favorite sport.

Those interested in participating can register at the recreation department office inside the recreation center.

For more information, call 702-293-9256.

THE LATEST
(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School junior Bruce Woodbury, center, goes u ...
Eagles shake off loss with better offensive play
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Put on notice early this season, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team split a pair of 3A games recently, advancing to 5-3 on the season.

Julianna Luebke, seen in action Sept. 9 against Basic, was one of four members of Boulder City ...
Volleyball players earn postseason honors
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

After reaching its fifth consecutive 3A state tournament, four members of Boulder City High School’s girls volleyball team were named to the All-Southern Nevada team, representing the top high school players regardless of classification.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Brooke Cullen goes up for a sh ...
Roundup: Girls pick up big victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls basketball team split its pair of 3A recent games, advancing to 2-1 on the season.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior forward Gavin Douglas, ...
Preseason wins boost Eagles’ confidence
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Playing exceptionally well in the Lake Mead Invitational, Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team advanced to 4-2 on the season.

Seniors take first at wrestling meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Jimmy Hamada Classic in La Costa, California, on Saturday, Dec. 4, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished 10th out of 41 teams.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Rylee Landerman, left, a junior at Boulder City High School, g ...
Roundup: Flag football team gets first win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s flag football team picked up its first win Tuesday, Dec. 7, defeating 4A Foothill 27-6.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Boulder City High School senior Ben Schafler finished 3-2 in t ...
Wrestlers tie for first at meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting the season off with its annual BC Duals, Boulder City High School’s wrestling team finished in a three-way tie for first place Saturday, Nov. 27.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Ella McKenzie, a senior at Boulder City High School, go ...
Girls rout Basic 48-19
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Looking to continue its reign as one of the top Southern Nevada teams in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School’s girls basketball program routed 4A Basic 48-19 on Monday, Nov. 29.

(Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review) Driving to the basket, Boulder City High School senior ...
Roundup: Boys basketball team has rough start to season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

It wasn’t the start to the season it wanted, but Boulder City High School’s boys basketball team certainly got what it asked for against 4A Green Valley in a tough 57-46 matchup Monday, Nov. 29.

(Deborah Wall) This petroglyph panel in Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s Grapevine C ...
Canyon home to many petroglyphs
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Grapevine Canyon is one of the finest petroglyph sites in Southern Nevada. It is also one of the easiest to visit on a day trip, located in the southern part of Lake Mead National Recreation Area, near Laughlin, and approachable by roads fit for passenger cars. The short hike to the rock art itself is easy.