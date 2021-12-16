Holiday basketball camp set

The Boulder City Parks and Recreation Department is again offering a holiday youth basketball camp for children in grades 2-8.

It will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 27-30 in the new gym at the recreation center, 900 Arizona St. The cost is $5 per day.

The main goal of the clinic is to have fun and improve participants’ basketball skills, according to Jim Konst, head boys and girls basketball coach at Garrett Junior High School, who conducts the camp.

The camp focuses on the fundamentals or basics of basketball: dribbling, passing, shooting and rebounding.

The first half of each clinic is devoted to drills and skill development, and the second half is scrimmaging and playing bump or bubble.

Participants must wear masks.

Konst said the camp, now in its 10th year, averages between 20 and 25 children per day. Many have gone on to play on the basketball teams at Garrett and Boulder City High School.

Konst has also coached at the high school level and for the Parks and Recreation Department. He said the main thing he hopes to accomplish at the camp is for the children to have fun and learn how to play his favorite sport.

Those interested in participating can register at the recreation department office inside the recreation center.

For more information, call 702-293-9256.