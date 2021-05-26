91°F
Historic win: Team nets school’s first volleyball state title

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
May 26, 2021 - 4:45 pm
 
(Amy Wagner) The boys varsity volleyball team made history Saturday, May 22, winning Boulder Ci ...
(Amy Wagner) The boys varsity volleyball team made history Saturday, May 22, winning Boulder City High School’s first championship in the sport. The Eagles defeated Eldorado High School 25-9, 25-22 and 25-20 on their home court.

The Boulder City High School boys volleyball team won its first state championship in school history, defeating Eldorado 3-0 on Saturday, May 22, ending a perfect 13-0 season.

“I have never coached a group of boys who have improved so much from the beginning to the end of the season,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “They set their sights on being in the championship game at the beginning of the season and I threw it out there as a challenge for them.

“This is just a testament to how hard this group has worked to get better.”

Able to hang a championship banner just five years since its inception as a program, the Eagles left no doubt this postseason that they were the best team, defeating Eldorado 25-9, 25-22, 25-20 in the championship match.

Playing three postseason games, the Eagles also dominated Moapa Valley 25-7, 25-9, 25-15 and Sunrise Mountain 25-22, 25-16, 24-6.

Battling back and forth with the Sun Devils in the finals, the Eagles cruised to a win in the first set, before finding themselves down by 5 points, 19-14, in the second set.

After mustering up a comeback in the second set, the Eagles came out resilient in the third set, closing the Sun Devils out in three sets for a clean sweep of the season.

“The boys wanted to finish the season without dropping a set,” Huxford said. “Eldorado came out and challenged us and it was great to see how they handled adversity. They came in after that second set after being down for a while and were determined to finish strong.”

Leading the way for the Eagles were junior Kannon Rose, who generated 14 kills with nine digs defensively and four serving aces, and sophomore Tyler Lemmel, who added eight kills. Junior Kenny Rose dished out 35 assists with eight digs, and sophomore Gavin Kesler added seven kills and three blocks.

Against Moapa Valley, Kannon Rose rallied 13 kills and seven digs, Lemmel added 10 kills and two blocks and Kenny Rose dished out 29 assists with 11 aces.

Against Sunrise Mountain, Kannon Rose had 14 kills and nine digs and Lemmel added eight kills. Kesler and senior Toby Schaper each added seven kills. Kenny Rose had 36 assists with eight digs and four aces.

This year’s Eagles team featured a young core hungry for more. Without going into talks of a potential dynasty looming, Huxford expressed her excitement for the future of her program.

“The sky is the limit for this group,” she said. “We’re a really young team and I can see us being a force to be reckoned with for the next few seasons. This is a great group of boys and I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School’s boys varsity baseball team was crowned the regional c ...
Eagles take championship
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capping off an undefeated season, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team defeated Pahrump Valley 8-4 to capture the 3A regional championship Saturday, May 22.

(Mark Misuraca) Mason Terrill, center, a freshman at Boulder City High School, finished fifth i ...
Roundup: Girls track team takes second at regionals
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s girls track and field team finished second at regionals May 20, falling behind only host Moapa Valley (285.5 points), proving to be one of the top teams in the 3A classification.

The Boulder City pool opens for the summer season Monday, May 31.
Pool opens for summer Monday
By Boulder City Review

The Boulder City Municipal Pool reopens Monday, May 31, after being closed for several weeks to remove the bubble.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Blaze Trumble steps up to the plate as the Eagles face ...
Eagles enter playoffs undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team advanced to 10-0 on the season, including an opening round 20-6 playoff victory Tuesday, May 18, against Valley High School.

(Amy Wagner) Boulder City High School junior Kenny Rose and sophomore Tyler Lemmel go up for a ...
Volleyball team aces season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

In what was supposed to be a building season for the program, Boulder City High School’s boys volleyball team capped off an undefeated regular season Saturday, May 15, with victories over Pinecrest Academy Cadence and Desert Pines.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Senior Kyle Carducci placed second overall, shooting 147, 3 ov ...
Roundup: Golfers win regional title
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting the finishing touches on a perfect season, Boulder City High School’s boys golf team won the 3A classification regional title Tuesday, May 18.

(Deborah Wall) The 275-foot-tall General Sherman tree in Sequoia National Park in California we ...
Visit giants, see giant vistas in Sequoia
By Deborah Wall Outdoors

Many a wish list includes the aspiration to walk among the world’s largest trees. That’s a relatively easy wish to fulfill in California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks, about a seven-hour drive from Boulder City.

(Jamie Jane/Boulder City Review) Kenon Welbourne makes the catch at home plate in the Eagles’ ...
Baseball team remains undefeated
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On its way to a perfect regular season, Boulder City High School’s varsity baseball team advanced to 8-0, defeating Eldorado and Western.

(Getty Images)
Volleyball team nears perfection
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to a perfect 8-0 this season, Boulder City High School’s boys varsity volleyball team routed Eldorado and Coral Academy on Monday, May 10.