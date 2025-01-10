Hinds named to first-team All-Southern Nevada

Helping Boulder City High School girls golf win the 3A state championship, golf stars Emmerson Hinds and Makenzie Martorano were honored for their accomplishments.

Honored among the top players in the state, Hinds was named a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection, highlighting the top players in the state regardless of classification.

“It’s very cool she has been recognized with the larger school athletes,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “She truly deserves it. She is certainly one of the best in the state at any division.”

Leading the way for the Eagles’ championship run, Hinds won her second consecutive 3A individual state crown, finishing with the low score of 143.

Battling back after a one-stroke deficit on day one where she shot a 71 on the par 72, Hinds shot par on day two, while her closest competitor, Abi Llewelyn from Virgin Valley, also a first-team Southern Nevada selection shot a 78.

“I’m very proud to represent Boulder City as a 3A golfer,” Hinds said. “Every time I go practice at Boulder Creek everyone asks how my game is or congratulates me on my success. I feel a lot of support, especially from my dad and Coach Karl, so it feels great to be honored as one of the best golfers in the state.”

Honored by the 3A, Martorano was an All-Southern Region first-team selection.

The perfect co-star to Hinds, Martorano stepped up in a big way at state, finishing sixth on the day with a score of 171.

“It was fun to watch her at state,” Reese said. “Nothing fazes her. She is always all smiles and just does her thing. Sky’s the limit for her. I think she could really be something special.”