Hinds named to All-Southern Nevada girls golf first team

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
December 21, 2023 - 8:38 pm
 
Photo courtesy Ammanda Eckstein Freshman Emmerson Hinds at CasaBlanca Golf Club on Oct. 18 after shooting a 141 at the state meet to win the individual state title.

Claiming her place as the state’s top golfer in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School freshman Emmerson Hinds was named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

“It is an honor to be named as one of the best golfers in Nevada my freshman season,” Hinds said.

The lone non-5A golfer selected to the first team, Hinds finished as the 3A state individual champion on Oct. 18, shooting a 141 at CasaBlanca Golf Club.

“Emmerson is a very special talent and has an excellent work ethic,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “She is an amazing kid with such a bright future. I am just so excited to watch her grow as a person and a golfer the next three years.”

One of only six 3A golfers named to the 36-player team, Hinds swept the postseason, finishing as the 3A Southern Region champion on Oct. 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club, shooting a 140 on the day.

“Emmerson is dedicated to achieving her goals,” Reese said. “She has put the time in that is needed and it showed. It was a very impressive showing being under par both days. The sky is the limit for this young lady.”

A rising golfer nationally, Hinds will represent Boulder City at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas on July 10-12, featuring 520 golfers from 49 states.

“This is my first time playing at the PGA Headquarters which is super exciting,” Hinds said. “My goal is to place well and hopefully win it.”

Palmer earns honors

Making a name for herself, Boulder City High School junior cross-country star Ellie Palmer was named an honorable mention selection on the All-Southern Nevada team.

One of only eight girls from non-5A or 4A programs to make the cut that featured 50 of the state’s top runners, Palmer finished 22nd out of 57 runners on Nov. 4 in the 3A state meet at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

At regionals on Oct. 27 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, Palmer finished seventh out of 34 runners.

“Ellie has been great for us all season,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “She’s been our most consistent runner and had a great showing in the postseason. We’re excited to have her back next season.”

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing as 3A state champion runner-ups, Boulder City High School girls volleyball was rewarded accordingly during the postseason accolades process with seven players making at least the all-league team.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Rolling to an impressive 7-0, Boulder City High School boys basketball routed rival Virgin Valley 80-59 on Dec. 15.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football is rolling after a 41-14 victory over Pinecrest Sloan Canyon on Dec. 7.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School football to a 7-3 record this past season, 12 Eagles were named to the 3A Southern Region team.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Splitting a pair of contests this week, Boulder City High School girls basketball advanced to 5-2 on the season.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 3-0 on the season, Boulder City High School flag football routed Western 39-0 on Dec. 1 and Valley 46-6 on Dec. 4.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Helping Boulder City High School girls tennis win their first 3A state championship in school history, while capturing an individual title of their own, senior Julia Carmichael and junior Irene Fresneda-Rodriquez were named Fall Athletes of the Season.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Competing in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy, Boulder City High School girls basketball finished with a 2-1 record, finishing as runner-ups.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School boys basketball is off to a 6-0 start this season, including a 4-0 record in the Lake Mead Invitational at Lake Mead Christian Academy over the weekend.

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.