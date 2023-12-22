Hinds named to All-Southern Nevada girls golf first team

Claiming her place as the state’s top golfer in the 3A classification, Boulder City High School freshman Emmerson Hinds was named to the All-Southern Nevada team.

Photo courtesy Ammanda Eckstein Freshman Emmerson Hinds at CasaBlanca Golf Club on Oct. 18 after shooting a 141 at the state meet to win the individual state title.

“It is an honor to be named as one of the best golfers in Nevada my freshman season,” Hinds said.

The lone non-5A golfer selected to the first team, Hinds finished as the 3A state individual champion on Oct. 18, shooting a 141 at CasaBlanca Golf Club.

“Emmerson is a very special talent and has an excellent work ethic,” head coach Bobby Reese said. “She is an amazing kid with such a bright future. I am just so excited to watch her grow as a person and a golfer the next three years.”

One of only six 3A golfers named to the 36-player team, Hinds swept the postseason, finishing as the 3A Southern Region champion on Oct. 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club, shooting a 140 on the day.

“Emmerson is dedicated to achieving her goals,” Reese said. “She has put the time in that is needed and it showed. It was a very impressive showing being under par both days. The sky is the limit for this young lady.”

A rising golfer nationally, Hinds will represent Boulder City at the PGA High School Golf National Invitational in Frisco, Texas on July 10-12, featuring 520 golfers from 49 states.

“This is my first time playing at the PGA Headquarters which is super exciting,” Hinds said. “My goal is to place well and hopefully win it.”

Palmer earns honors

Making a name for herself, Boulder City High School junior cross-country star Ellie Palmer was named an honorable mention selection on the All-Southern Nevada team.

One of only eight girls from non-5A or 4A programs to make the cut that featured 50 of the state’s top runners, Palmer finished 22nd out of 57 runners on Nov. 4 in the 3A state meet at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

At regionals on Oct. 27 at Veterans’ Memorial Park, Palmer finished seventh out of 34 runners.

“Ellie has been great for us all season,” head coach Mark Misuraca said. “She’s been our most consistent runner and had a great showing in the postseason. We’re excited to have her back next season.”

