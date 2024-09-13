75°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Volleyball gets back into win column

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26. A dual threat, Mackey has been a key offensive threat both as a setter and outside hitter for the Eagles.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic on Sept. ...
Tennis teams hold court over opponents
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file Set to pass, junior quarterback Cameron Matthews mov ...
Last-second FG caps victory
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 12, 2024 - 5:01 pm
 

Building their first winning streak of the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Western and Pahrump Valley during this week’s slate.

Improving to 4-9 on the season, the Eagles rallied to defeat rival Pahrump Valley 3-2 on Sept. 10.

Defeating the Trojans 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 20-25, 15-8, senior Sophia Kelso led the way with 24 kills, while senior Lily Mackey added eight kills and six serving aces.

Getting contributions all around offensively, sophomore Bella Battistone added eight kills, while junior Ivy Dineen added five kills and four blocks.

Junior Delaney Loeslein fueled the winning effort with 38 assists and three blocks, while freshman Juliette Kelso added six serving aces.

Defeating Western 3-0 on Sept. 5, Mackey led the way with eight kills and three aces, while Loeslein dished out 23 assists.

Dominating the Warriors 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, junior Hayden Nordstrom generated 10 digs defensively.

Looking to build up on their winning streak, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 5-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Sept. 9.

Leading the way for the Eagles, senior Makayla Nelson scored five goals.

Getting consistent contributions all around, seniors Abbey Byington and Abby Francis each added a goal and assist apiece, along with junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

On a five-game winning streak, the Eagles will look to continue their success against Mater East at home on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Facing 4A Chaparral on Sept. 5, Boulder City High School boys soccer was overmatched in a 7-1 defeat.

Currently slotted in second place in league standings, the Eagles will host Mater East on Tuesday.

Girls golf

Battling tough without star sophomore Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City High School girls golf finished fourth with an overall team score of 422 at Siena on Sept. 10.

Trailing Virgin Valley (387). Coral Academy (389) and The Meadows (416), sophomore Makenzie Martorano finished fifth overall with a score of 91, while junior Riley Elder finished tied for eighth with a score of 95.

Freshman Morgan Terrill finished tied for 15th with a score of 110.

Off for the next few weeks, the Eagles will return on Oct. 1 with a home match at Boulder City Municipal.

Cross country

Competing at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational at Sunset Park on Sept. 7, senior girls runner Ellie Palmer finished 29th out of 50 runners.

For the boys, senior Paul Moll finished 39th out of 100 runners, while senior Brandon Trupp finished 65th.

Off for the week, the Eagles will resume on Sept. 21 at Floyd Lamb Park for the CSN Invitational.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Logan Borg returns the ball against Basic on Sept. ...
Tennis teams hold court over opponents
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Legacy and Basic to advance to 7-0 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review file Set to pass, junior quarterback Cameron Matthews mov ...
Last-second FG caps victory
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Capping off a near offensive masterpiece, sophomore kicker Cash Daley sealed the Eagles’ 43-42 victory over 5A Sunrise Mountain on Sept. 7.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Making a play under pressure, senior receiver Justin Hob ...
Eagles lose heartbreaker to 4A foe
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School football tested themselves against 4A Somerset Losee, nearly pulling off the upset, before a 20-19 defeat on Aug. 30.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows ...
Tennis teams stay unbeaten on season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Remaining undefeated on the season, Boulder City High School boys and girls tennis defeated Cimarron-Memorial and Coral Academy to advance to 5-0 on the season.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Allie Beal pushes the ball up field to senior Maka ...
Girls soccer riding winning streak
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

On a four-game winning streak, Boulder City High School girls soccer is continuing to put on an offensive clinic, routing Sloan Canyon and Mojave during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Abbey Byington races past a Chaparral defender on ...
Nelson leads the way in pair of victories
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting on an offensive clinic, Boulder City High School girls soccer is currently on a two-game winning streak, after defeating Chaparral 9-0 on Aug. 26.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Fully extending, senior Maddie Morris returns the ball ag ...
Tennis teams remain unbeaten
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a hot start, both Boulder City High School tennis programs remain undefeated with 3-0 records.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Sophia Kelso throws down a spike against The Meado ...
Winless last year, boys soccer starts season at 4-0
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Off to a 4-0 start, Boulder City High School boys soccer defeated Sloan Canyon and The Meadows during this week’s play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Returning an interception the other way, junior Aiden Arm ...
Eagles lose starting QB in blowout
Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite a 43-0 rout over Valley in the season opener, concern has broken out for the Boulder City High School football program.

bcr default image
Golf starts hot in league play; boys soccer wins two
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Coming off a 3A state meet appearance, Boulder City High School girls golf took first place in their league opener at Mountain Falls on Aug. 20.