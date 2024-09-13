Volleyball gets back into win column

Building their first winning streak of the season, Boulder City High School girls volleyball defeated Western and Pahrump Valley during this week’s slate.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Lily Mackey receives the ball against The Meadows on Aug. 26. A dual threat, Mackey has been a key offensive threat both as a setter and outside hitter for the Eagles.

Improving to 4-9 on the season, the Eagles rallied to defeat rival Pahrump Valley 3-2 on Sept. 10.

Defeating the Trojans 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 20-25, 15-8, senior Sophia Kelso led the way with 24 kills, while senior Lily Mackey added eight kills and six serving aces.

Getting contributions all around offensively, sophomore Bella Battistone added eight kills, while junior Ivy Dineen added five kills and four blocks.

Junior Delaney Loeslein fueled the winning effort with 38 assists and three blocks, while freshman Juliette Kelso added six serving aces.

Defeating Western 3-0 on Sept. 5, Mackey led the way with eight kills and three aces, while Loeslein dished out 23 assists.

Dominating the Warriors 25-16, 25-17, 25-13, junior Hayden Nordstrom generated 10 digs defensively.

Looking to build up on their winning streak, the Eagles will host Coral Academy on Tuesday.

Girls soccer

Advancing to 5-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer routed Sunrise Mountain 8-0 on Sept. 9.

Leading the way for the Eagles, senior Makayla Nelson scored five goals.

Getting consistent contributions all around, seniors Abbey Byington and Abby Francis each added a goal and assist apiece, along with junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh.

On a five-game winning streak, the Eagles will look to continue their success against Mater East at home on Tuesday.

Boys soccer

Facing 4A Chaparral on Sept. 5, Boulder City High School boys soccer was overmatched in a 7-1 defeat.

Currently slotted in second place in league standings, the Eagles will host Mater East on Tuesday.

Girls golf

Battling tough without star sophomore Emmerson Hinds, Boulder City High School girls golf finished fourth with an overall team score of 422 at Siena on Sept. 10.

Trailing Virgin Valley (387). Coral Academy (389) and The Meadows (416), sophomore Makenzie Martorano finished fifth overall with a score of 91, while junior Riley Elder finished tied for eighth with a score of 95.

Freshman Morgan Terrill finished tied for 15th with a score of 110.

Off for the next few weeks, the Eagles will return on Oct. 1 with a home match at Boulder City Municipal.

Cross country

Competing at the Larry Burgess-Las Vegas Invitational at Sunset Park on Sept. 7, senior girls runner Ellie Palmer finished 29th out of 50 runners.

For the boys, senior Paul Moll finished 39th out of 100 runners, while senior Brandon Trupp finished 65th.

Off for the week, the Eagles will resume on Sept. 21 at Floyd Lamb Park for the CSN Invitational.