High School

Swimmers fare well against Foothill High

Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
April 5, 2023 - 4:32 pm
 
Junior Sarah Estes explodes off the wall doing backstroke as the leadoff swimmer in the 100 individual medley relay during a noncompetitive event on Saturday, March 12, 2016, at the Henderson Multigenerational Pool. (Laura Hubel/Boulder City Review)

Facing off against Foothill on April 1, Boulder City High School boys swimming pulled away in dominant fashion, while the girls fell just short at Multigenerational.

Routing the Falcons 173-49, junior Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard backstroke, while senior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while freshman Duncan McClaren finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Despite a 132-106 defeat, junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, while senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Off for the week, the Eagles will take the pool next on April 15 at Municipal Pool.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at BCRsports@gmail.com.

