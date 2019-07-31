Sports Briefs, Aug. 1

(Kurt Bailey) Continuing their winning way, Boulder City, the two-time defending 3A state champions, beat last season's 4A state champion Bishop Gorman to win the UNLV team camp championship July 27, 2019.

Volleyball team wins tourney

Boulder City defeated Bishop Gorman 2-1 on July 27 to win the UNLV Team Camp Championship in a dream high school girls volleyball matchup.

The Lady Eagles came into the matchup as the two-time defending 3A state champions, taking out last season’s 4A state champion.

“That’s a really good team that we were fortunate to beat,” said Kurt Bailey, head coach. “They have a lot of great players over there, so for our girls to get a win against them, especially after not playing with each other for a while, was very special. This should give them a lot of confidence heading into the season.”

“Beating Bishop Gorman really helped us realize that if we work as a team, which we did in that match, that we can play some really high-level volleyball,” Kamry Bailey said. “We can beat some really good teams, playing together.”

One of 15 teams to attend the event ran by local club coaches and players from the Rebels girls volleyball team, the Eagles participated through a series of drills and skill challenges to improve their skills. Prepping for their season opener, the Lady Eagles take the court again Aug. 23 for the Las Vegas Invitational.

Grothe has disappointing finish at world championships

Experiencing disappointment at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Zane Grothe, a 2010 Boulder City High School graduate, finished the 1500-meter freestyle in 26th place on July 26.

Grothe was expected to be a finalist for all three of his events coming into the world championships, but he reached the finals only in the 400-meter freestyle, finishing eighth with a time of 3:45.78 at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center.

In his final event, the 1500-meter freestyle, Grothe finished with a time of 15:21.43.

Grothe finished in 11th place with a time of 7:50.14 in the 800-meter freestyle, just missing the finals.