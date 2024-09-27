101°F
High School

Lady Eagles pick up big win over rival

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh drives the ball up field against SLAM Academy on Sept. 23 in a 5-4 victory.
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
September 26, 2024 - 5:00 pm
 

Advancing to 8-1 on the season, Boulder City High School girls soccer picked up a monumental 5-4 win over SLAM Academy on Sept. 23.

“I think winning against a team you know will be one of your biggest competitions during the season is really important,” Coach Kristen Shelton said. “More than anything, it instills confidence in my players, allowing them to believe in their abilities as a team. It makes a profound statement as well, that we are coming hard for every team we play, and we won’t back down.”

Answering the challenge against one of their toughest challengers in the 3A, senior Makayla Nelson led the way with three goals.

Having a breakout performance, junior Sancha Jenas-Keogh added a goal and two assists, while senior Abbey Byington added a goal.

In the net, sophomore Reese Pusko made five saves on the day.

“I’m proud of the way they’re playing so far,” Shelton said. “We’re only halfway through the season, so I do expect to see more progress. I don’t want them to get comfortable being in the lead. We must continue to improve as a whole in order to keep dominating.”

Dominating Cheyenne 13-0 on Sept. 19, Byington led the way with four goals, while Nelson and senior Abby Francis each scored three goals.

Junior Josie Cimino added two goals and an assist, while freshman Sophia Elburn scored a goal.

Nelson led the way as a distributor with four assists, while Byington added two assists.

Looking to continue their winning streak, the Eagles will travel to Pahrump Valley on Friday, followed by a road game on Tuesday against Virgin Valley.

Contact Robert Vendettoli at robvendettoli@yahoo.com.

