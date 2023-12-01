Lady Eagles off to hot start; win first two games

Boulder City High School girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start, dominating their competition.

Starting the season off on Nov. 27, the Lady Eagles defeated Doral Academy 70-32 on the road, behind strong efforts from junior Sophia Muelrath (17 points, five assists) and senior Julia Carmichael (12 points, 11 rebounds).

Senior Kiley Flowers added 11 points, with six assists and six steals, while senior Addison Doane added eight points, with 11 steals.

Freshman Makenzie Martorano added 10 points, while senior Eliana Danko added six points and six rebounds.

Building a winning streak with a 40-34 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Nov. 28, Carmichael stole the show with a 23-point performance, hitting 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

“Winning at SECTA is huge for us,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “They returned all of their starters from last season and will win a lot of games in 4A. I love how this team is competing.”

Active on the boards, Carmichael grabbed nine rebounds and Doane added 13, while Muelrath and senior Mckenzye Trobiani each added nine boards.

Defensively, Muelrath generated five steals, while Doane added four steals.

“I contribute our early success to hustle and effort on every possession,” Bradshaw said. “We are creating turnovers and scoring in transition. We are doing a great job of sharing the basketball and we have a strong bench that allows us to run the floor.”

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Lady Eagles will compete in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy this weekend, with their first matchup tonight against The Meadows.

Bowling

Both Boulder City High School bowling programs got off to a hot start, opening their season with victories over Sunrise Mountain on Nov. 27 and Eldorado on Nov. 28.

Dominating their competition, the girls defeated Sunrise Mountain 1,611-480 at Sam’s Town, behind a 438-point effort from junior Maeson Powers and 416 points from senior Ashlyn Sharp.

Defeating Eldorado 1,484-454 at Boulder Bowl, junior Zoey Dieter bowled a 393, while Powers bowled a 384.

Undefeated on the season as well, the boys defeated Sunrise Mountain 1,860-1,173, behind juniors Zachary Dieter (550) and Jacob Grace-Madrigal (509).

Routing Eldorado 1,660-1,126, Zachary Dieter bowled a 479, while sophomore Bennet Forney bowled a 404.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will play Canyon Spring on Wednesday at Sam’s Town.