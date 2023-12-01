40°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
High School

Lady Eagles off to hot start; win first two games

By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
November 30, 2023 - 11:28 pm
 

Boulder City High School girls basketball is off to a 2-0 start, dominating their competition.

Starting the season off on Nov. 27, the Lady Eagles defeated Doral Academy 70-32 on the road, behind strong efforts from junior Sophia Muelrath (17 points, five assists) and senior Julia Carmichael (12 points, 11 rebounds).

Senior Kiley Flowers added 11 points, with six assists and six steals, while senior Addison Doane added eight points, with 11 steals.

Freshman Makenzie Martorano added 10 points, while senior Eliana Danko added six points and six rebounds.

Building a winning streak with a 40-34 victory over Southeast Career Technical Academy on Nov. 28, Carmichael stole the show with a 23-point performance, hitting 10 of 13 from the free throw line.

“Winning at SECTA is huge for us,” head coach Brian Bradshaw said. “They returned all of their starters from last season and will win a lot of games in 4A. I love how this team is competing.”

Active on the boards, Carmichael grabbed nine rebounds and Doane added 13, while Muelrath and senior Mckenzye Trobiani each added nine boards.

Defensively, Muelrath generated five steals, while Doane added four steals.

“I contribute our early success to hustle and effort on every possession,” Bradshaw said. “We are creating turnovers and scoring in transition. We are doing a great job of sharing the basketball and we have a strong bench that allows us to run the floor.”

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Lady Eagles will compete in the Holiday Classic at Lake Mead Christian Academy this weekend, with their first matchup tonight against The Meadows.

Bowling

Both Boulder City High School bowling programs got off to a hot start, opening their season with victories over Sunrise Mountain on Nov. 27 and Eldorado on Nov. 28.

Dominating their competition, the girls defeated Sunrise Mountain 1,611-480 at Sam’s Town, behind a 438-point effort from junior Maeson Powers and 416 points from senior Ashlyn Sharp.

Defeating Eldorado 1,484-454 at Boulder Bowl, junior Zoey Dieter bowled a 393, while Powers bowled a 384.

Undefeated on the season as well, the boys defeated Sunrise Mountain 1,860-1,173, behind juniors Zachary Dieter (550) and Jacob Grace-Madrigal (509).

Routing Eldorado 1,660-1,126, Zachary Dieter bowled a 479, while sophomore Bennet Forney bowled a 404.

Looking to remain undefeated, the Eagles will play Canyon Spring on Wednesday at Sam’s Town.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior linebacker Rylea St.Clair Blosfield picks up a sac ...
Defense leads way in flag football win
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting off the season with a win, Boulder City High School flag football defeated 4A Clark 13-6 on Nov. 27.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Sophomore Boulder City wrestler Andrew Magdaleno, left, l ...
Eagles off strong on mat
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Starting their season off with a pair of matches, Boulder City High School wrestling defeated both Cheyenne and Rancho on Nov. 28.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Natasha Oeland inbounds the ball against Mater Eas ...
Oeland named league MVP
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls soccer star Natasha Oeland was named 3A Mountain League player of the year after leading the Eagles to an 11-6 record.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against ...
Flag football looks to return to glory days
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing last season with a 10-8 record, Boulder City High School flag football enters the season with optimism.

bcr default image
Girls hoops ready for new season
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

New season, new players, same expectations: Playoffs.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Senior Megan Uszynski throws down a kill against Foothill ...
BC Volleyball second in state
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls volleyball fell short of their goal of repeating as 3A state champions on Nov. 11, leaving it all out on the court in a 3-2 defeat to The Meadows.

Photo courtesy Boulder City High School Phoebe McClaren with her family on National Signing Day ...
Two Eagles sign athletic letters of intent
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting pen to paper, Boulder City High School senior athletes Phoebe McClaren and Derek Render signed national letters of intent to their respective universities on Nov. 8.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Adding a helping hand on offense, junior Sophia Kelso gen ...
Lady Eagles to make seventh straight state volleyball bid
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Despite falling to The Meadows 3-1 on Nov. 4 in the 3A regional championship game, Boulder City High School girls volleyball will make their seventh consecutive 3A state tournament appearance.

bcr default image
Coaches weigh in on October’s BCHS athletes of the month
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

At the culmination of each month, Boulder City Review spotlights an athlete of the month for each participating Boulder City High School varsity sport, highlighting their excellent play.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior defensive back Easton Welbourne returns an interce ...
Eagles roll in first round of playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Cruising during the first round of the 3A regional playoffs, Boulder City High School football defeated Mater East 48-0 on Oct. 26.