Golfers win two matches of new season

Boulder City High School also saw wins in softball and track.

Sophmore Baylee Cook at bat against Moapa Valley, March 28 at Boulder City High School. (Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review)

Starting their season off in style, Boulder City High School boys golf won their first two matches of the season.

Competing at Highland Falls on March 29, the Eagles edged out Pahrump Valley 388-394, followed by a 385-392 victory over Pahrump Valley at Boulder City Municipal on March 30.

“The weather was miserable,” head coach Todd Imboden said. “It was windy and cold at both events with Highland Falls adding a little rain. We were led by Chase Kovacevich each day with the event low score of 90.”

Claiming a pair of individual victories, Kovacevich started his sophomore campaign in dominant fashion.

Forming a solid core, sophomore Agustin Acosta finished third at both events with a score of 94 both days.

At Highland Falls, sophomore Hank Stark finished tied for third with a score of 94, while senior Josh Miller finished in 11th place with a score of 110.

At Boulder City Municipal, senior Kason Jensen finished fifth with a score of 99, while Stark finished eighth with a score of 102.

Back on the course today, the Eagles will look for their third consecutive victory at Boulder Creek, followed by a match on Monday at Mountain Falls.

Softball

Currently riding a three-game winning streak, Boulder City High School softball routed Desert Pines on March 30 and SLAM Academy on April 4.

“We just need to stay focused and play one game at a time,” head coach Angelica Moorhead said. “We have six games to go before regionals start and we’d like to go in winning all those games.”

Defeating Desert Pines 15-0 in three innings, senior Hailey Caruthers (0 for 1) and juniors Talynn Madrid (2 for 4) and Alexis Farrar (1 for 2) all drove in two runs each.

Farrar also stole a pair of bases, along with sophomore Baylee Cook.

On the mound, sophomore Ruby Hood picked up the victory, striking out four batters.

Picking up a 12-1 victory over SLAM, freshman Payton Rogers earned the victory, striking out five batters.

“It’s nice that we have three pitchers to work with in Payton, Ruby, and Kylie (Czubernat),” Moorhead said. “They’re doing a great job for our program and they’re young. Looking forward to more years with these ladies.”

At the plate, Farrar (1 for 4), Cook (2 for 3) and junior Hailey Nordstrom (1 for 2) all drove in a pair of runs.

Looking to extend their winning streak, the Eagles will take the field next against Pahrump Valley on Wednesday.

Track

Competing in a weekday event at Green Valley on March 30, a few Eagles from the Boulder City High School track and field program made a name for themselves.

Competing among 5A Green Valley and 4A Desert Oasis and Eldorado, sophomore Emily Olsen finished first in the long jump for the girls, while sophomore Makayla Nelson finished third in the 400-meter run.

Junior McKennzye Trobiani finished sixth in both the shot put and discus events, while sophomore Haley Ferch finished seventh in the shot put and ninth in discus.

For the boys, senior James Grace-Madrigal finished third in discus and eighth in shot put, while sophomore Dimitri Antico finished third in the high jump.

Sophomore Jacob Grace-Madrigal finished ninth in the discus, while junior Antonio Costa finished 11th in the 200-meter dash.

Competing at the Richard Lewis Invitational at Moapa Valley High School on March 31, sophomore Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run and third in the 800-meter run, while senior Brayden Jones finished fourth in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs. Junior Mason Terrill finished eighth in the high jump, while junior Ben Scheppman finished eighth in the triple jump and 10th in the long jump.

For the girls, freshman Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished second in the 200-meter dash and fourth in the 100-meter dash, while freshman Sydney Litjens finished fourth in the high jump and 10th in the 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Annalie Porter and junior Tracy Trygstad finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 300-meter hurdles, while junior Delaney Levitt finished fifth in the pole vault.

In distance running, junior Lily Stuart finished sixth in the 3,200-meter run, while sophomores Layla Lourenco and Ellie Palmer finished seventh in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs, respectively.

The Eagles’ next event will be at home on Wednesday.

Swimming

Facing off against Foothill on April 1, Boulder City High School boys swimming pulled away in dominant fashion, while the girls fell just short at Multigenerational.

Routing the Falcons 173-49, junior Troy Higley finished first in the 100-yard freestyle and in the 100-yard backstroke, while senior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke, while freshman Duncan McClaren finished first in the 100-yard butterfly.

Despite a 132-106 defeat, junior Phoebe McClaren finished first in both the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle, while senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 200-yard individual medley.

Off for the week, the Eagles will take the pool next on April 15 at Municipal Pool.

