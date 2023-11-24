Flag football looks to return to glory days

Finishing last season with a 10-8 record, Boulder City High School flag football enters the season with optimism.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Junior quarterback Makayla Nelson rushes up field against Pinecrest Cadence on Nov. 21 in a preseason scrimmage.

“Our goal is always to be in the mix for a state championship,” head coach Kevin Ruth said. “We had a lot of girls graduate last year, but have some tough returners and some tough girls coming in from last year’s junior varsity team.”

Filling in at the game’s most important position, juniors Makayla Nelson and Kylie Czubernat will share snaps at quarterback this season.

Nelson, the team’s starting running back last season returns after rushing for 668 yards and three touchdowns on 84 attempts.

Czubernat was the starting quarterback on junior varsity last season.

Looking to support them with a ground game, senior Izabel Rehrer returns after rushing for 452 yards and a touchdown last season, while junior Noelle Payne is expected to play a key role.

Junior Paige Bothwell is expected to be a key figure at receiver this year, while senior Jordyn Wetherbee (25 catches, 202 receiving yards, two touchdowns) and junior Bailee Cook (23 catches, 244 receiving yards, five touchdowns) return.

“Paige has been catching everything this year and we expect big things from her,” Ruth said. “Jordyn and Bailee both made the all-star game last year as linemen and both can block and catch the ball as well.”

Defensively, Wetherbee will anchor the team after making 69 tackles with 10 sacks last season, while senior Indy Ruth (22 tackles) will star at inside linebacker.

In the secondary, Nelson (21 tackles, three interceptions), Rehrer (31 tackles) and senior Aspen Christian (17 tackles, six interceptions) all return.

Expected to make contributions after strong junior varsity campaigns last season will be Payne and junior Emily Olson.

Looking to start the season off strong, the Eagles will host Clark on Monday.

