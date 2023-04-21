Eagles track and field have strong showing in home meet

Several Eagles placed on top in track and field ahead of the Fast Classic at Green Valley on April 28.

Boulder City's Mason Terrill finished first in the 110-meter high hurdles during a home meet last Wednesday. (Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review)

Courtney Williams/Boulder City Review Brian Wainwright gets off a good jump in the long jump during home action last week.

Hosting a weekday event, junior Mason Terrill finished first in the 110-meter hurdles and third in high jump, while sophomore Jayden Thackeray finished first in the 400-meter run for Boulder City High School track and field.

Earning points for the boys, sophomores Landon Goodhue and Brian Wainwright finished second and fourth in the triple jump, while junior Zach Strachan finished ninth in the 200-meter dash.

Junior Calahan Murphy placed third in the shot put and sixth in discus, while senior James Grace-Madrigal finished fourth in discus and sixth in shot put.

For the girls, freshman Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished third in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while sophomore Makayla Nelson finished third in 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 800-meter run.

Junior Lily Stuart finished third in the 3,200-meter run, while sophomore Lindsey Poe and junior McKennzye Trobiani finished fourth and fifth in the shot put respectively.

In the hurdles, junior Tracy Trygstad and senior Annalie Porter finished third and fourth, respectively in the 300-meter hurdles, while sophomore Meg Olsen and junior Kalie Hedrick finished fourth and fifth respectively in the 100-meter hurdles.

In the jumping events, sophomore Noelle Payne finished second in the triple jump, while sophomore Emily Olsen finished third in the long jump.

Freshman Sydney Litjens finished fourth in the high jump, while junior Julia Carmichael finished fourth in the triple jump.

Off for a week to prepare, the Eagles will next compete in the Fast Classic at Green Valley on April 28.

Boulder City beats Coral Academy in swim

Competing at the municipal pool on April 15, Boulder City High School boys swimming defeated Coral Academy 168-114.

Leading the charge for the boys, senior Trent Wakefield finished first in the 200-yard freestyle, while junior Troy Higley finished first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore LeAndre Daniels finished first in the 100-yard butterfly, while freshman Duncan McClaren (200-yard individual medley) and Tate Orton (100-yard backstroke) finished first in their respective events.

Despite falling to Coral Academy 138-85, senior Josie McClaren finished first in the 100-yard backstroke and first in the 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Hannah Angell finished first in the 500-yard freestyle, while freshman Savannah Fecteau finished first in the 200-yard freestyle.

Back in the pool this weekend, the Eagles have a 3A meet at Multigenerational on Saturday.

Golf

Competing at Legacy Golf Club on April 17, Boulder City High School golf fell to Pahrump Valley 371-385.

Sophomore Agustin Acosta finished tied for second on the day with a score of 89, just one stroke off the leader.

Senior Kason Jensen finished sixth with a score of 92, while senior Bradley Lawson finished 10th with a score of 100.

Off for the next few weeks to prepare, the Eagles will next take the good course on May 10 at Mountain Falls Golf Club for regionals.

